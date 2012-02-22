(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- On June 30, 2011, German private nursing-care provider
Marseille-Kliniken closed its fiscal year 2011 with fully adjusted leverage of
7.0x, in line with what we deem commensurate for the current rating.
-- Further progress has been reached in the first half of fiscal year
2012.
-- We are revising the outlook on Marseille-Kliniken to stable from
negative and affirming the 'B' long-term corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment of the company's liquidity
profile as "adequate", as well as our opinion that it is on track to reach
leverage of about 6.0x by the end of fiscal 2012.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Germany-based private nursing-care provider Marseille-Kliniken AG (Marseille)
to stable from negative. At the same time, the 'B' long-term corporate credit
rating on Marseille was affirmed.
Rationale
The revision of the outlook to stable from negative reflects Marseille's
progress on deleveraging over the last 12 months, as well as the improvement
of its liquidity profile to "adequate", following placement of its two-year
bond in December 2011.
As of Dec. 31, 2011, Marseille's improved profitability--generated both by its
significant cost-reduction programs from the past and satisfactory sales
growth of 1.7% for the first six months of fiscal 2012--boosted the fully
adjusted leverage ratio to 6.7x, on a last-12-months basis to Dec. 31, 2011,
compared with 7.0x in fiscal 2011.
We continue to consider management's changed strategic focus on consolidating
its business positions, coupled with a stringent cost-control program, to be
supportive from a credit perspective.
The rating continues to reflect Marseille's highly leveraged financial
profile, in our opinion, including high lease-adjusted debt levels, and our
view that Marseille's corporate governance profile is still subpar, reflecting
significant management turnover in the last couple of years and related-party
transactions with the majority-owner family. The rating is supported by
Marseille's good competitive position in highly fragmented markets, an ageing
population, and the well predictable growth in future nursing-care needs. The
market is, however, subject to regulation, public price setting, and
reimbursement negotiations with public insurance funds.
Our base-case scenario assumes that by fiscal year-end 2012, sales will have
increased by about 2.5%, following the more positive trend visible in the
second quarter and improved nursing care utilization rates toward 90%, which
is critical for reaching a satisfactory profitability.
Generally, we continue to believe that nursing home operators depend less on
macroeconomic cyclicality, as occupancy rates follow the population's ageing
and life style structures, which we believe to be generally supportive for
Marseille. In our view, even a potentially harsher recessionary environment in
Germany in 2012 would not pose a serious threat to our base-case revenue
scenario. We thus believe that total fiscal 2012 EBITDA could significantly
rise to about EUR20 million, up from about EUR14 million in the prior year. Based
on this scenario, we expect EBITDA margins for fiscal 2012 and 2013 to rise to
10%-12%, from about 9% in fiscal 2011.
We also believe it is likely that free cash flows will be used for further
deleveraging in future, although financial debt on Dec. 31, 2011, consisted of
only EUR55 million. Thus, for fiscal 2012, we see fully rents-adjusted gross
debt-to-EBITDA of about 6.0x as being within reach, and therefore in line with
what we deem commensurate for the rating.
A potential negative from a credit standpoint could be the board's financial
policy, as management has recently mentioned it will resume dividend payment
effective fiscal 2013. We generally view this with caution, as Marseille's
present credit metrics do not yet reflect a sound anchoring in the current
rating. However, it needs to be judged in the context of the sustainability
and strength of the current operating upturn for Marseille, as well as the
instrument's actual dimensioning.
In our base-case scenario, we assume fully rents-adjusted leverage of below
6.0x will be sustainable for fiscal 2013, including a careful initial dividend
payment.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Marseille's liquidity profile is now "adequate", and thus
significantly improved from its previous long-term "less-than-adequate"
status. This improvement follows refinancing of the company's maturing EUR15
million one-year bond in December 2012 with a two-year maturity of the same
denomination. Because this removed the bulk of the company's short-term
maturities in fiscal 2012, total liquidity sources now cover needs by a factor
of about 3.0x. Short-term financial debt of EUR4 million was fully covered by
balance-sheet cash of EUR9 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, which marked the end of
the first half of Marseille's fiscal 2012.
Further mitigants are the relatively low level of financial debt of only EUR57
million as of Dec. 31, 2011 (most of the adjusted debt is due to operating
leases), as well as stable, predictable cash inflows, because most of the
company's revenues are monthly reimbursements from public insurance funds and
other public authorities.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects the company's "adequate" liquidity profile, as
well as the improved operating conditions that make future deleveraging more
likely. We continue to view fully rents-adjusted leverage of about 6.0x by the
end of fiscal 2012 as commensurate with the rating.
We think Marseille should be able to reach these targets, with EBITDA
approaching EUR20 million and sales growth of about 2%.
A negative rating action could follow if we considered that there was
insufficient progress in reaching this level within the next six months.
A positive rating action, the chances for which we currently view as remote,
could be possible if leverage and our assessment of the company's financial
policy would result in adjusted sustainable leverage of less than 6.0x, as
well as in consistent positive free cash flow generation.
