We could consider revising the outlook to stable if the bank's asset quality stabilizes, notably through a more conservative provisioning policy. A positive rating action could also follow if the shareholders were to provide additional capital, substantially strengthening the bank's currently weak loss-absorption capacity.

Related Criteria And Research

-- BICRA On Kazakhstan Maintained At Group '8', Industry Risk Score Revised To '7' From '8', March 30, 2012

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010