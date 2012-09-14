Sept 14 - Delinquencies on office loans are still treading higher as overall U.S. CMBS late-pays continue to fall, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

Overall CMBS delinquencies declined nine basis points (bps) last month to 8.39% from 8.48% in July. In August, approximately $2 billion of loans were resolved and removed from the index compared to $1.7 billion of new delinquencies added to the index.

The largest addition to Fitch's index was the $678 million Skyline Office Portfolio in Falls Church, VA. This loan contributed to office delinquencies rising 29 basis points (bps). A potential loan modification is currently being discussed.

Retail delinquencies rose three bps. The largest retail loans becoming newly delinquent this month are the $71.4 and $18.5 million cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted Algonquin Commons Phase I and Phase II loans, which are secured by two retail properties totaling 564,790 square feet in Algonquin, IL

The latest delinquencies by property type are as follows:

--Hotel: 10.82% (from 11.46% in July);

--Multifamily: 10.18% (from 10.89%);

--Industrial: 8.54% (from 8.68%);

--Office: 8.72% (from 8.43%);

--Retail: 7.43% (from 7.40%).

