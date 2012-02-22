(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- France-based manufacturer of low-voltage electrical fittings Legrand S.A. has performed in line with levels we consider commensurate with an 'A-' rating for several quarters.

-- In our view, this strong performance is due to a structural change in the group's financial policy and sustainably higher profitability, and comes despite a challenging trading outlook and environment in the second half of 2011.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Legrand to 'A-' from 'BBB+' and affirming our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Legrand will maintain funds from operations to debt of about 40% on a sustainable basis.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on French low-voltage electrical fittings manufacturer Legrand S.A. to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-2' short-term corporate credit rating on Legrand. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view that Legrand's financial performance has remained commensurate with an 'A-' rating for several quarters. This is in line with the upper end of what we classify as an "intermediate" financial risk profile.

Legrand's strong performance follows significant deleveraging over the past three years, demonstrated by sustainable funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 40% (about 42% at year-end 2011). We think that a weaker macroeconomic environment, coupled with some likely acquisition spending in 2012, will utilize some of the headroom in Legrand's credit metrics because some growth expenditure could be debt-funded. Nevertheless, we believe it probable that the group's FFO to debt will remain at about 40% over the rating time horizon of two to three years.