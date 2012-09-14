(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 14 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has updated its methodology for rating monetary authorities, primarily central banks. The criteria article published today, "Monetary Authorities Rating Methodology," details the revised methodology.

These criteria apply to monetary authorities, including central banks of monetary and currency unions.

We do not expect any change to existing ratings on monetary authorities as a result of this revised methodology.

These criteria are effective immediately for all new and outstanding ratings on monetary authorities.