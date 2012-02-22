(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings said in a new report that Chinese money market funds (CMMFs) have
become more oriented towards institutional investors despite their historical retail focus. In
this regard, Fitch believes CMMFs would benefit from greater product differentiation to better
reflect institutional investors' priority on liquidity and credit quality over the traditional
focus on yield.
"CMMFs provide an effective tool for working capital management of eligible institutional
investors, primarily domestic entities and multinational investors which are legally organised
and operating in China as well as others eligible under the qualified foreign institutional
investors' scheme," says Roger Schneider, Senior Director in Fitch's Fund and Asset Manager
team. "However unlike in certain jurisdictions, no framework has yet been established for
conservative liquidity funds in China such as short term MMFs in Europe or prime MMFs in the
US."
Fitch expects an increasing proliferation of CMMFs targeting institutional investors and
ongoing investments in high quality funds managed by seasoned specialist investment teams. The
agency further notes that the evolving Chinese commercial paper market will add more choices for
all CMMFs. Fitch assigns its top rating 'AAAmmf(chn)' to funds with strong capacity to preserve
capital and provide shareholder liquidity. The agency will shortly publish a report that details
rating considerations for CMMFs, within the framework of its National Money Market Fund rating
criteria.
The CMMF market is regulated by China Securities and Regulatory Commission and has a long
track record. At end-2011 51 funds were established with CNY294.8bn (EUR35.8bn) of assets under
management. However, the market is concentrated in 10 management companies, which control about
63 % of total assets at end-2011.
"Volatility in CMMFs' assets under management is significant and presents a key challenge
for liquidity management. However, the agency expects the growing share of institutional
investors to stabilise the asset base in the long term," says Mr Schneider.
The special report "Chinese Money Market Funds - More Choices Expected for Conservative MMF
Investors" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Chinese Money Market Funds - More Choices Expected for
Conservative MMF Investors
here