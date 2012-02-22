(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Genting Singapore PLC (GENS) 'A-' Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also
assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(exp)' to the proposed perpetual capital securities to be
issued by GENS. Fitch expects to accord 50% equity credit to the proposed notes in
evaluation of GENS's capital structure and leverage. The final rating and equity
credit are contingent upon receipt of the final documents conforming to
information already received.
GENS's ratings are equalised to the rating of its 52% shareholder, Genting
Berhad (Genting, 'A-'/Stable). The equalisation reflects Fitch's view that
Genting and GENS share strong strategic and operational ties. At end-Q311 GENS
accounted for 50% and 48% of Genting's consolidated EBITDA and assets,
respectively. Genting has consistently demonstrated its support to GENS by
exercising management control, sharing its portfolio of brands (including
'Resorts World', 'Maxims' and 'Crockfords') and expertise in gaming, and by
extending financial support by fully subscribing to its 54% entitlement in GENS'
SGD1.55bn rights issue in September 2009. In addition, Genting Malaysia Berhad
(another company controlled by Genting) purchased GENS's UK operations for
MYR1.52bn in October 2010.
Genting's 'A-' rating - the highest among Fitch-rated global gaming companies -
reflects its strong and highly profitable gaming operations in Malaysia and
Singapore and its strong balance sheet with a net cash position at end-Q311.
Genting's diversification into plantations and power, while becoming relatively
smaller due to growth of its gaming business, further supports its credit
profile. In recent years, Genting, via Genting Malaysia, has invested in the US
gaming market, and has expressed intentions to grow these investments
significantly, subject to regulatory changes. Fitch notes that this development,
while increasing Genting's geographic diversification, may increase its exposure
to a more competitive and less profitable market
Fitch views that GENS's standalone rating is at 'BBB' reflecting its sound
financial profile, characterised by growing revenues, robust EBITDA margin in
excess of 40%, and a net cash position with strong liquidity. The company should
continue to generate strong cash flows given Singapore's regulated casino
operating environment, where there is currently a duopoly structure, and
favourable growth prospects. These positives are tempered by GENS's
concentration risk as the majority of its cash flow is generated by a single
asset. In addition, Fitch notes that the company has stated its intention to
potentially bid for gaming projects in other jurisdictions if they meet its
strict investment criteria.
As GENS's ratings are equalised to that of Genting, any change in Genting's
rating and Outlook will result in an equivalent change in GENS's ratings.
Genting's rating is constrained at its current level, due to its high exposure
to gaming. A negative action on Genting's rating may result from consolidated
leverage (as measured by adjusted debt net of cash to operating EBITDAR) being
sustained above 1.0x, of there are large investments in more competitive gaming
markets, and/or if there is a significant reduction in contributions from
non-gaming assets. In addition, Fitch may cease to equalise the two companies'
ratings if it views that the operational and strategic ties between them have
weakened. In that event, GENS's ratings will gravitate towards its standalone
rating level.
Fitch has rated the proposed hybrid two notches below GENS's 'A-' IDR in
accordance with its 'Treatment & Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate &
REIT Credit Analysis' criteria dated 15 December 2011. The maximum equity credit
is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. The agency
considers the issue's step-up date - 10.5 years after the issue date - as the
effective maturity date given the lack of replacement intent in the
documentation of the perpetual capital securities. As such, in line with Fitch's
criteria, 50% equity credit will apply up to five years before the step-up date,
and nil thereafter.