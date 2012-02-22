(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Genting Singapore PLC (GENS) 'A-' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs). The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned an expected rating of 'BBB(exp)' to the proposed perpetual capital securities to be issued by GENS. Fitch expects to accord 50% equity credit to the proposed notes in evaluation of GENS's capital structure and leverage. The final rating and equity credit are contingent upon receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received.

GENS's ratings are equalised to the rating of its 52% shareholder, Genting Berhad (Genting, 'A-'/Stable). The equalisation reflects Fitch's view that Genting and GENS share strong strategic and operational ties. At end-Q311 GENS accounted for 50% and 48% of Genting's consolidated EBITDA and assets, respectively. Genting has consistently demonstrated its support to GENS by exercising management control, sharing its portfolio of brands (including 'Resorts World', 'Maxims' and 'Crockfords') and expertise in gaming, and by extending financial support by fully subscribing to its 54% entitlement in GENS' SGD1.55bn rights issue in September 2009. In addition, Genting Malaysia Berhad (another company controlled by Genting) purchased GENS's UK operations for MYR1.52bn in October 2010.

Genting's 'A-' rating - the highest among Fitch-rated global gaming companies - reflects its strong and highly profitable gaming operations in Malaysia and Singapore and its strong balance sheet with a net cash position at end-Q311. Genting's diversification into plantations and power, while becoming relatively smaller due to growth of its gaming business, further supports its credit profile. In recent years, Genting, via Genting Malaysia, has invested in the US gaming market, and has expressed intentions to grow these investments significantly, subject to regulatory changes. Fitch notes that this development, while increasing Genting's geographic diversification, may increase its exposure to a more competitive and less profitable market

Fitch views that GENS's standalone rating is at 'BBB' reflecting its sound financial profile, characterised by growing revenues, robust EBITDA margin in excess of 40%, and a net cash position with strong liquidity. The company should continue to generate strong cash flows given Singapore's regulated casino operating environment, where there is currently a duopoly structure, and favourable growth prospects. These positives are tempered by GENS's concentration risk as the majority of its cash flow is generated by a single asset. In addition, Fitch notes that the company has stated its intention to potentially bid for gaming projects in other jurisdictions if they meet its strict investment criteria.

As GENS's ratings are equalised to that of Genting, any change in Genting's rating and Outlook will result in an equivalent change in GENS's ratings. Genting's rating is constrained at its current level, due to its high exposure to gaming. A negative action on Genting's rating may result from consolidated leverage (as measured by adjusted debt net of cash to operating EBITDAR) being sustained above 1.0x, of there are large investments in more competitive gaming markets, and/or if there is a significant reduction in contributions from non-gaming assets. In addition, Fitch may cease to equalise the two companies' ratings if it views that the operational and strategic ties between them have weakened. In that event, GENS's ratings will gravitate towards its standalone rating level.

Fitch has rated the proposed hybrid two notches below GENS's 'A-' IDR in accordance with its 'Treatment & Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate & REIT Credit Analysis' criteria dated 15 December 2011. The maximum equity credit is restricted to 50% as any coupons deferred are cumulative. The agency considers the issue's step-up date - 10.5 years after the issue date - as the effective maturity date given the lack of replacement intent in the documentation of the perpetual capital securities. As such, in line with Fitch's criteria, 50% equity credit will apply up to five years before the step-up date, and nil thereafter.