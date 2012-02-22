(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has released a podcast discussing the credit stories on Carrefour ('BBB+'/ Negative Outlook) and Tesco ('A-'/ Stable Outlook), as well as the broader issues facing the European food retail sector in 2012.

The discussion features Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director, and Johnny Da Silva, Director, in Fitch's Corporate Finance Group, and details the key business and financial factors impacting on both Carrefour and Tesco's ratings and their diverging credit stories.

Fitch also discusses the implications of these key trends for the companies' respective upcoming rating reviews. This preview is offered as an aid to transparency - the timing of committees is subject to a variety of influences, and commentary on individual issuer ratings is forward-looking and subject to the deliberations of individual committees.

The podcast was recorded on Monday 20 February and is now available without registration at: here#/0

An accompanying transcript of the podcast, "Carrefour vs. Tesco Podcast: Transcript - Diverging Credit Stories and Effect on Upcoming Rating Reviews" is also available at www.fitchratings.com

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Carrefour vs. Tesco Podcast: Transcript

