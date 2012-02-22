(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22

Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank

B.A. (Rabobank Nederland)

CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/A-1+ Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: National

commercial banks

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Nov-2011 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+

15-Nov-1994 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/A-1+

SACP aa-

Anchor a-

Business Position Very Strong (+2)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Market-leading franchise in The Netherlands.

-- Steady, long-term capital generation through earnings.

-- Relatively cautious management culture and strategy.

-- Strengthened funding and liquidity profiles.

Weaknesses:

-- Relatively elevated impairment charges on certain loan portfolios, particularly in Ireland.

-- Mutual status constrains ability to raise capital, if required.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Cooperatieve Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank B.A. (Rabobank Nederland) is negative, in line with that on the State of The Netherlands (unsolicited ratings AAA/Negative/A-1+). Under our criteria, with all other factors remaining the same, we would remove the one notch of government support currently factored into the long-term counterparty credit rating on Rabobank Nederland if we lowered the long-term unsolicited rating on The Netherlands by one notch (for further details, see table 22 in "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published on Nov. 9, 2011).

In addition to a sovereign downgrade, we could also lower the long-term rating on Rabobank Nederland if impairment losses were to increase materially in the weaker economic environment. We do not expect a significant merger or acquisition, but such a transaction could also dilute Rabobank Nederland's creditworthiness, in our view. We would likely revise the outlook on Rabobank Nederland to stable if we revised the outlook on The Netherlands to stable.