(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Aravali Infrapower Limited's (AIPL) 'Fitch BBB(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Positive Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of AIPL. Fitch has been provided information regarding the issuer which, if true, would have a detrimental effect on the issuer's ratings. In response to this, AIPL has not commented or clarified its position despite repeated reminders sent by the agency.

AIPL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR3,160m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'; ratings withdrawn

- INR5,129 non-fund based working capital limits : 'Fitch A3+(ind)'; rating withdrawn

- Outstanding INR471.50m long-term bank loan (including a foreign currency loan): 'Fitch BBB(ind)'; rating withdrawn