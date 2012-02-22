(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- In our opinion, it is evident that Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I has insufficient assets to fully repay any of its noteholders.

-- We have therefore lowered to the 'D' level all of our ratings in this transaction, and subsequently withdrawn them.

-- Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I is a cash flow CDO of primarily U.S. structured finance securities.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' its credit ratings on Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I PLC's class A1, A2, B, and C notes, and lowered to 'Dp (sf)' from 'CCp (sf)' its rating on the class E notes. We have subsequenty withdrawn our ratings on all these classes of notes, effective in 30 days' time (see list below).

Today's rating actions are based on our assessment that all noteholders will ultimately experience principal losses. In our view, this is evident from the Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I transaction reports and the publicly available notice concerning the transaction--originally published on March 4, 2011 in the Companies Announcement Service of the Irish Stock Exchange.

Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I is a collateralized debt obligation (CDO) of primarily U.S. structured finance securities that closed in August 2005. Since 2007, we have observed widespread credit deterioration, including defaults and losses, in Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I's portfolio.

On Sept. 15, 2010, we lowered to the 'CC' level our ratings on all classes of notes, reflecting our view that all noteholders were vulnerable to nonpayment (see "Ratings Lowered In Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I Following Portfolio Deterioration")--confirmed by the Jan. 30, 2011 transaction report. At that time, the issuer held assets with a par value of $729.15 million compared with the $813.93 million outstanding balance of class A1 notes, which rank ahead of all other classes of notes for repayment.

In February 2011, as reported in the March 4, 2011 notice (with amounts in the February 2011 note valuation report), the collateral manager--acting on behalf of the issuer--entered into an agreement (the "sale deed") with the single investor that owned all the class A1 notes. Under the sale deed:

-- The class A1 noteholders purchased from the issuer most of the transaction's portfolio of investments--the issuer retaining only eight highly rated U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) classes of notes in its collateral with a total par value of approximately $13.20 million;

-- The issuer paid the sale proceeds together with other principal collection amounts through the transaction's payment waterfall, resulting in a reduction of $383.73 million in the outstanding balance of the class A1 notes;

-- The class A1 noteholders returned to the issuer approximately $7.57 million to help fund interest payments on the nondeferrable class A2 and B notes on the transaction's May 2011 and subsequent payment dates; and

-- The class A1 noteholders waived the right to receive remaining principal and interest on the class A1 notes, other than amounts relating to cash flows from the eight remaining U.S. RMBS investments.

Based on our analysis of the Dec. 30, 2011 transaction report, the issuer at that time held U.S. RMBS assets with a par value of $8.16 million, and had collected cash flows relating to those assets in its accounts amounting to an additional $1.01 million.

Under the terms of the sale deed with the class A1 noteholders, we understand that an aggregate amount of $9.17 million was therefore available to repay the class A1 notes, compared with their reported outstanding balance of $403.57 million. Under the terms of the sale deed, we understand that the class A1 noteholders, after each payment date, pay back to the issuer amounts calculated in accordance with that deed. While the transaction reports record a reduction of $26.02 million in the outstanding balance of class A1 notes between March 31, 2011 and Dec. 30, 2011, our analysis indicates that net payments to class A1 noteholders in that period were approximately $4.06 million.

As for the class A2, B, C, D, and E notes (the class A2 and junior notes), the issuer has available to it a portion of the principal cash balance--the amount that does note derive from principal payments made by the U.S. RMBS assets--to make payments due on these classes of notes. The issuer is now using principal cash to pay interest on the nondeferrable class A2 and B notes. As a result, the cash balance will likely reduce over time and, in our view, will ultimately not be sufficient to make principal payments to the class A2 and junior noteholders. Even if the issuer were able to distribute to these noteholders the total principal cash amount of $8.21 million recorded in the Dec. 30, 2011 report, this would not be sufficient to fully repay the $20 million outstanding balance of the class A2 notes, which the issuer must repay before making principal payments to the class B and other junior noteholders.

In our opinion, it is evident that the issuer has insufficient assets to fully repay any of Cairn High Grade ABS CDO I's classes of notes, for which our ratings address ultimate payment of principal. As such, we consider it appropriate to lower to the 'D' level all of our ratings in this transaction, and subsequently withdraw them. This withdrawal will be effective after 30 days.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here.