(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Overview
-- Dhipaya Insurance has significant risk exposure to flood-affected
areas in Thailand, especially in the flood-covered industrial all-risk line of
business.
-- Loss estimates are still evolving but the loss exposure would weaken
the credit profile of Dhipaya Insurance if they are significantly larger than
expected or exceed the company's reinsurance protection.
-- We are keeping the ratings on Dhipaya Insurance on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services kept its 'A-' local
currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength
rating on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We also kept the 'axAA' ASEAN scale rating on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch status reflects our view that Dhipaya Insurance's earnings and
capital positions would weaken if the estimated losses from recent severe
flooding in Thailand exceed the current protection from its reinsurance cover.
Dhipaya Insurance has significant exposure to the industrial all-risk and fire
classes of business; industrial all-risk insurance policies have flood
coverage while only some fire policies include flood coverage. We expect the
company to incur a material proportion of the mounting losses, and this could
affect its earnings and capital position. We do not expect the full extent of
the losses to be known until at least the second quarter of this year.
CreditWatch
We aim to resolve the CreditWatch status over the next three months after we
have more clarity on the losses. We could lower the rating by one notch or
more, depending on the severity of the loss to Dhipaya Insurance's reinsurance
program and capital base.