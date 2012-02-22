(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Overview
-- Bangkok Insurance has significant risk exposure to flood-affected
areas in Thailand and the flood-affected classes of industrial all-risk and
fire lines of businesses.
-- Loss estimates are still evolving but the loss exposure would weaken
the credit profile of Bangkok Insurance if they are significantly larger than
expected or exceed the company's reinsurance protection.
-- We are keeping the ratings on Bangkok Insurance on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services kept its 'A-' local
currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength
rating on Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative
implications. We also kept the 'axAA' ASEAN scale rating on CreditWatch with
negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch status reflects our view that Bangkok Insurance's earnings and
capital positions may weaken further if the estimated losses from the recent
severe flooding in Thailand materially exceed its current reinsurance cover.
Bangkok Insurance, one of the larger domestic insurers, has significant
exposure to industrial all-risk and fire classes of business; industrial
all-risk insurance policies cover floods while only some fire insurance
policies have flood coverage. We expect Bangkok Insurance will incur a
material portion of the mounting losses, and this could affect its earnings or
capital position. We do not believe the full quantum of the losses will be
known until at least the second quarter of this year.
CreditWatch
We are keeping Bangkok Insurance on CreditWatch negative to review further the
development on losses and the sufficiency of reinsurance protection on the
company. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch in three months. We could lower the
rating by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the losses to
Bangkok Insurance's reinsurance program and capital base.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Flood-Related Damages Dampen Thai Insurers' Earnings; Industry Outlook
Revised to Negative, Nov. 3, 2011
-- Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009
Ratings List
CreditWatch Update
Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/--
ASEAN Regional Scale axAA/Watch Neg/--