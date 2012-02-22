(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- Bangkok Insurance has significant risk exposure to flood-affected areas in Thailand and the flood-affected classes of industrial all-risk and fire lines of businesses.

-- Loss estimates are still evolving but the loss exposure would weaken the credit profile of Bangkok Insurance if they are significantly larger than expected or exceed the company's reinsurance protection.

-- We are keeping the ratings on Bangkok Insurance on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services kept its 'A-' local currency long-term counterparty credit rating and insurer financial strength rating on Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd. on CreditWatch with negative implications. We also kept the 'axAA' ASEAN scale rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Rationale

The CreditWatch status reflects our view that Bangkok Insurance's earnings and capital positions may weaken further if the estimated losses from the recent severe flooding in Thailand materially exceed its current reinsurance cover. Bangkok Insurance, one of the larger domestic insurers, has significant exposure to industrial all-risk and fire classes of business; industrial all-risk insurance policies cover floods while only some fire insurance policies have flood coverage. We expect Bangkok Insurance will incur a material portion of the mounting losses, and this could affect its earnings or capital position. We do not believe the full quantum of the losses will be known until at least the second quarter of this year.

CreditWatch

We are keeping Bangkok Insurance on CreditWatch negative to review further the development on losses and the sufficiency of reinsurance protection on the company. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch in three months. We could lower the rating by one notch or more, depending on the severity of the losses to Bangkok Insurance's reinsurance program and capital base.

Ratings List

CreditWatch Update

Bangkok Insurance Public Co. Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A-/Watch Neg/--

ASEAN Regional Scale axAA/Watch Neg/--