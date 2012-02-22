(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed CELF Loan Partners IV's performance by applying our counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A2a, and A-2b notes.

-- CELF Loan Partners IV is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on CELF Loan Partners IV PLC's class B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A-2a, and A-2b notes (see list below).

CELF Loan Partners IV is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in May 2007 and its reinvestment period ends in May 2014. The transaction is managed by CELF ADVISORS LLP.

Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis to assess the transaction's performance, using data from the latest available trustee report, dated December 2011. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

We note that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved since our previous review of this transaction and are all passing their required levels (see "Transaction Update: CELF Loan Partners IV PLC," published on May 28, 2010). Since then, the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased.

Additionally, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio has decreased. We have also observed a general improvement in the portfolio's credit quality. For instance, assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') have decreased to 8.32% of the portfolio balance, from 8.74% at our previous review. We have also seen a decrease in assets that we consider to be defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D') to 1.83% from 3.44% of the portfolio's balance. In our view, these factors have resulted in lower scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class, which we then compared with its respective SDR to determine the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we considered to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest-rate stress scenarios.

At closing, CELF Loan Partners IV entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency risks in the transaction.

We consider that the documentation for these derivatives do not fully reflect our counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does not benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting these cash flow analyses, we have concluded that the ratings on the class A-1, A-2a, and A-2b notes can be maintained at their current rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.

In our view, our cash flow analysis and the reduction in our SDRs indicate that the credit enhancement available to the class B, C, D, and E notes is commensurate with higher rating levels than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.

Although our cash flow analyses indicate a higher rating level for the class E notes, we have raised our rating on the class E notes to 'B+ (sf)' from 'CCC+ (sf)', as our analysis shows the rating is constrained at that level by our largest obligor default test. The largest obligor default test is a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011.

If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

