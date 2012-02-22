(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- We have assessed CELF Loan Partners IV's performance by applying our
counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.
-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class B, C, D, and E notes.
-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the class A-1, A2a, and A-2b notes.
-- CELF Loan Partners IV is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily
speculative-grade corporate firms.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on CELF Loan Partners IV
PLC's class B, C, D, and E notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on the class
A-1, A-2a, and A-2b notes (see list below).
CELF Loan Partners IV is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that
securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. The transaction closed in May
2007 and its reinvestment period ends in May 2014. The transaction is managed by CELF ADVISORS
LLP.
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis to assess the transaction's
performance, using data from the latest available trustee report, dated December 2011. We have
taken into account recent developments in the transaction and reviewed it under our counterparty
criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published
on Dec. 6, 2010).
We note that the overcollateralization test results for all classes of notes have improved
since our previous review of this transaction and are all passing their required levels (see
"Transaction Update: CELF Loan Partners IV PLC," published on May 28, 2010). Since then, the
weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool has also increased.
Additionally, our analysis indicates that the weighted-average maturity of the portfolio has
decreased. We have also observed a general improvement in the portfolio's credit quality. For
instance, assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') have decreased to 8.32%
of the portfolio balance, from 8.74% at our previous review. We have also seen a decrease in
assets that we consider to be defaulted (i.e., debt obligations of obligors rated 'CC', 'SD'
[selective default], or 'D') to 1.83% from 3.44% of the portfolio's balance. In our view, these
factors have resulted in lower scenario default rates (SDRs) for all rating categories.
We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even
default rate for each rated class, which we then compared with its respective SDR to determine
the rating level for each class of notes. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio
balance that we considered to be performing, the weighted-average spread, and the
weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash
flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating
category assumed for all classes of notes, in conjunction with different interest-rate stress
scenarios.
At closing, CELF Loan Partners IV entered into derivative obligations to mitigate currency
risks in the transaction.
We consider that the documentation for these derivatives do not fully reflect our
counterparty criteria. We conducted our cash flow analysis assuming that the transaction does
not benefit from support from the derivatives. After conducting these cash flow analyses, we
have concluded that the ratings on the class A-1, A-2a, and A-2b notes can be maintained at
their current rating levels. We have therefore affirmed our ratings on these classes of notes.
In our view, our cash flow analysis and the reduction in our SDRs indicate that the credit
enhancement available to the class B, C, D, and E notes is commensurate with higher rating
levels than we previously assigned. We have therefore raised our ratings on the class B, C, D,
and E notes.
Although our cash flow analyses indicate a higher rating level for the class E notes, we
have raised our rating on the class E notes to 'B+ (sf)' from 'CCC+ (sf)', as our analysis shows
the rating is constrained at that level by our largest obligor default test. The largest obligor
default test is a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for
corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And
Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).
