Fitch: Anthem & Cigna Remain on Negative Watch Following Lawsuit Filings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 15 (Fitch) Anthem Inc. (ANTM) and Cigna Corp. (CI) remain on Rating Watch Negative following the companies' recent filing of lawsuits against each other in a Delaware Court, according to Fitch Ratings. The lawsuits relate to a merger agreement the companies entered into in July 2015, and both seek damages. On Feb. 14, 2017, CI notified ANTM that it had terminated the companies' merger agreement and had filed suit