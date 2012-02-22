(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

-- Standard & Poor's believes that a series of natural catastrophes in 2011 have weakened the capitalization of MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group, and their capitalization will only be restored slowly over the next two years.

-- We lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-' the ratings on seven Japanese insurers of MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group and removed the ratings from CreditWatch.

-- We also lowered to 'A-1' from 'A-1+' the short-term counterparty ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance.

-- The outlooks on the long-term ratings on the seven insurers are stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'A+' from 'AA-'its ratings on seven insurers within MS&AD Insurance Group and NKSJ Group and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Nov. 22, 2011. The seven insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd.; Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co. Ltd.; Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co. Ltd.; Mitsui Sumitomo Primary Life Insurance Co. Ltd.; Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.; NIPPONKOA Insurance Co. Ltd.; and NKSJ Himawari Life Insurance Inc. (see list below). At the same time, we also lowered to 'A-1' from 'A-1+' the short-term counterparty ratings on Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance.