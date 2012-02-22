(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Ratings -- Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Japan
Local currency A+/Stable/A-1
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2012 A+/A-1 --/--
26-Mar-2010 AA-/A-1+ --/--
23-Apr-2007 AA/A-1+ --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 22-Feb-2012
¥30 bil 1.31% bnds ser 3 due 12/20/2012 A+ 22-Feb-2012
¥65 bil 1.74% bnds ser 4 due 03/20/2014 A+ 22-Feb-2012
¥70 bil 0.67% bnds ser 5 due 01/27/2016 A+ 22-Feb-2012
JAPANESE CP prog auth amt ¥300 bil A-1 22-Feb-2012