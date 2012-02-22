(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Luxembourg-based Commerzbank International S.A.
(CISAL). We subsequently withdrew the ratings at the bank's request. The outlook was
negative at the point of withdrawal. There were no issue ratings on CISAL outstanding at the
time the ratings were withdrawn.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our unchanged designation of CISAL as a core subsidiary of
Commerzbank AG (A/Negative/A-1) in line with our group methodology. The core status
reflects our view of CISAL's close relationship with and integration into Commerzbank AG's
operations as it exclusively covers Commerzbank AG's wealth management business as a center of
competence since 2010, and is 100% owned by Commerzbank AG. In accordance with our rating
methodology for banks we had not assigned a stand-alone credit profile to CISAL, because of its
core group status to Commerzbank AG.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Ratings Withdrawn
To To From
Commerzbank International S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating NR A/Negative/A-1 A/Negative/A-1
Certificate Of Deposit NR A/A-1 A/A-1