(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Summary analysis -- Allianz PLC 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland
Local currency BBB+/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
04-Apr-2011 BBB+/-- --/--
03-Feb-2011 A-/-- --/--
30-Sep-2008 A/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Dublin-based non-life insurer Allianz PLC (Allianz Ireland)
reflect the company's strategic importance to the Allianz group (Allianz; main
operating entities are rated AA/Negative/--) through strategic and operational
integration. The ratings also reflect a strong local position in Ireland and
good operating performance. These factors are partially offset by the
shrinking and highly competitive operating environment and Allianz policy of
concentrating surplus capital at group level.
The ratings on Allianz Ireland benefit from two notches of support owing to
its strategic importance to Allianz. The company also maintains a close
technical and operational relationship with other group companies. On the
other hand, Allianz Ireland remains a small operation within Allianz in terms
of size, accounting for less than 1% of the consolidated capital of the group.
Allianz Ireland is the third-largest domestic non-life insurer in Ireland by
gross premium written (GPW), within a tightly bunched set of competitors. It
benefits from a diversified book of business, relative to peers, which
includes personal lines, exposure to SME and large ticket commercial risks,
and a leading position in religious and educational business through its
historic links and minority shareholders' connections.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views the Irish economic and operating
environments as challenging and a weakness for the ratings. Although Allianz
Ireland was able to increase its premium rates on some lines in previous
years, the Irish non-life market as a whole remains price sensitive and
competitive.
Allianz group management manages subsidiary capital to a level equating to our
proprietary model's 'BBB' score, surplus capital above this level in 2009-2011
having been paid up to Allianz Ireland's parents through dividends and loans.
This strategy limits the potential for capital growth within Allianz Ireland
and hence is a negative factor in our stand-alone assessment of the company.
Outlook
We consider that the sovereign rating forms an effective "cap" on the ratings
on Allianz Ireland and other Irish insurers that operate predominantly in the
local economy.
In January 2012, we assigned a negative outlook to the long-term rating on the
Republic of Ireland. As a result, we assigned a negative outlook to Allianz
Ireland. We consider that the rating on Allianz Ireland will move in tandem
with that on the Republic of Ireland for the immediate future.
With the rating of the sovereign and that on Allianz Ireland currently at the
same level, we do not consider an upgrade of Allianz Ireland a likely scenario
at present. Equally, as the sovereign rating caps the rating on Allianz
Ireland at two notches below the rating which it would otherwise enjoy, we
consider a downgrade on a stand-alone basis unlikely.