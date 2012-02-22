(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Santander UK has restructured the Langton Securities master trust through the repurchase of loans and the redemption of certain sterling-denominated notes.

-- In light of this, we have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis of the newly restructured trust, using our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- We have affirmed the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on all classes of rated notes after applying our updated U.K. RMBS criteria.

-- Langton Securities is a Santander UK prime residential mortgage-backed master trust with three issuers and four issuances.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its 'AAA (sf)' credit ratings on four series issued by the Langton Securities master trust (see list below). These affirmations follow the restructure of the trust and the application of our recently updated U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) criteria ("U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 9, 2011).

We have also provided a Rating Agency Confirmation in light of the restructure. At the same time, we have withdrawn our ratings on the redeemed classes of notes.

The first note issuance from the Langton Securities trust was in 2008. A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over properties in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland collateralizes the notes. The loans were originated by either Santander UK PLC (A+/Negative/A-1) or Alliance & Leicester PLC (not rated). The master trust currently consists of three active "capitalist" issuers (Langton 2008-1, 2010-1 and 2010-2), with four issuances currently outstanding.

Santander UK has restructured the Langton Securities trust through the repurchase of approximately GBP18.4 billion loans from the trust. The proceeds of this prepayment will go towards the redemption of about GBP22 billion of British pound sterling-denominated notes. The shortfall in repurchase proceeds to redeem the notes can be supplemented by way of a refinancing contribution. As a result of the restructure, the new capital structure will have approximately GBP20 billion of notes outstanding, supported by a total trust size of about GBP27 billion.

In our opinion, the restructured mortgage pool exhibits characteristics in line with the historical performance of the trust. The weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is stable at about 70.9%. Additionally, the performance of the Langton Securities master trust remains strong, with low arrears of 2.84%, based on data provided by Santander UK. While this is an increase compared with the last pool addition (2011-2 issuance, 2.40%), it is still lower than its peer transactions. Credit enhancement levels have remained stable for the 2010-1, 2010-2, and 2011-2 series of notes. The new capital structure, however, exhibits increased credit enhancement for the series 2011-1 notes, increasing to 17.27% from 16.36%.

Our analysis of the newly restructured pool and capital structure incorporates our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria. In this transaction, our updated credit adjustments give rise to a lower weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF), but a higher weighted-average loss severity (WALS)--leading to an overall small decrease in the required credit enhancement. When applying our updated cash flow stresses, the notes pass at their current ratings of 'AAA (sf)'.

