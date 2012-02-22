(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its 'AAA
(sf)' credit ratings on four series issued by the Langton
Securities master trust (see list below). These affirmations
follow the restructure of the trust and the application of our
recently updated U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) criteria ("U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 9, 2011).
We have also provided a Rating Agency Confirmation in light
of the restructure. At the same time, we have withdrawn our
ratings on the redeemed classes of notes.
The first note issuance from the Langton Securities trust
was in 2008. A pool of first-ranking mortgages secured over
properties in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland
collateralizes the notes. The loans were originated by either
Santander UK PLC (A+/Negative/A-1) or Alliance & Leicester PLC
(not rated). The master trust currently consists of three active
"capitalist" issuers (Langton 2008-1, 2010-1 and 2010-2), with
four issuances currently outstanding.
Santander UK has restructured the Langton Securities trust
through the repurchase of approximately GBP18.4 billion loans
from the trust. The proceeds of this prepayment will go towards
the redemption of about GBP22 billion of British pound
sterling-denominated notes. The shortfall in repurchase proceeds
to redeem the notes can be supplemented by way of a refinancing
contribution. As a result of the restructure, the new capital
structure will have approximately GBP20 billion of notes
outstanding, supported by a total trust size of about GBP27
billion.
In our opinion, the restructured mortgage pool exhibits
characteristics in line with the historical performance of the
trust. The weighted-average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio is stable
at about 70.9%. Additionally, the performance of the Langton
Securities master trust remains strong, with low arrears of
2.84%, based on data provided by Santander UK. While this is an
increase compared with the last pool addition (2011-2 issuance,
2.40%), it is still lower than its peer transactions. Credit
enhancement levels have remained stable for the 2010-1, 2010-2,
and 2011-2 series of notes. The new capital structure, however,
exhibits increased credit enhancement for the series 2011-1
notes, increasing to 17.27% from 16.36%.
Our analysis of the newly restructured pool and capital
structure incorporates our recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria.
In this transaction, our updated credit adjustments give rise to
a lower weighted-average foreclosure frequency (WAFF), but a
higher weighted-average loss severity (WALS)--leading to an
overall small decrease in the required credit enhancement. When
applying our updated cash flow stresses, the notes pass at their
current ratings of 'AAA (sf)'.
