(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- SingPost's more-defined growth strategy and increasing contribution from the logistics business has resulted in weaker-than-expected profitability.

-- We expect SingPost's debt tolerance to increase in the next one to two years as it executes its growth strategy to offset weakness in the traditional mail business.

-- We are revising the rating outlook on SingPost to negative from stable.

-- We are also affirming the 'AA-' corporate credit and issue ratings and affirming the 'axAAA/axA-1+' ASEAN scale rating.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Singapore Post Ltd. (SingPost) to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' long-term corporate credit rating and the 'axAAA/axA-1+' ASEAN regional scale rating on SingPost. We also affirmed the 'AA-' issue rating and the 'axAAA' ASEAN regional scale ratings on the company's Singapore dollar (S$) 300 million fixed-rate notes due April 11, 2013, and on its S$200 million fixed-rate notes due March 30, 2020.

Rationale

We revised the outlook to negative to reflect our view that the company's more-defined growth strategy could undermine its modest financial risk and excellent business risk profiles when executed. We expect business growth to occur in more competitive and lower-margin businesses that will affect the company's profitability and increase its exposure to industry risk. We also expect SingPost to predominantly fund these investments with debt, thereby weakening its credit protection ratios.

Expansion could also compound the impact of a longer-term weakening of the business risk profiles of postal operators due to the structural decline in traditional mail businesses. This would mitigate any benefits from a more diversified business.

The affirmed ratings on SingPost reflect the company's very strong market position in the competitive domestic and international mail business in Singapore, high operating efficiency, and solid cash flow protection measures relative to net debt.

SingPost's leverage has increased since mid-March 2010. Nevertheless, on a net basis, this ratio was only 2.0x for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011. For this calculation, we have not factored in our estimate of S$80 million in cash that the company may require for its operations. We have also not factored in S$150 million in proceeds from the S$200 million fixed-rate notes that SingPost issued on March 30, 2010. The amount is still at SingPost's treasury, and we believe the company will eventually use the funds to strengthen its regional business network.

Rating weaknesses include geographical concentration, margin pressures, and somewhat limited growth opportunities in SingPost's main postal services business.

Standard & Poor's does not expect SingPost's margins to improve in the next two to three years, given the company's strong commitment to its growth strategy. The company's EBITDA margins have gradually declined to 37% over the 12-months ended December 2011 from 45% for the same period a year earlier. This deterioration was worse than we expected and due to increasing contributions from the logistics business and added operational expenditures to build capacity for future revenue growth.

We expect SingPost's debt tolerance to increase in the next one to two years due to weaker profitability and higher investments. SingPost is likely to require external funds to meet future investments and the upcoming debt maturity. This is despite the fact that the company still retains the majority of the proceeds from its S$200 million notes issued in 2010. We expect the company to have minimal positive discretionary cash flows to fund expansion over the next two to three years. Our expectation is based on average funds from operations (FFO) of S$166 million per year, capital expenditure of S$30 million per year, and dividends of S$120 million throughout fiscal 2012 (ending March 31).