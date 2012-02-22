(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned several series of Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year USD-denominated local bonds expected ratings of 'BBB(exp)'. The rated bonds include Series 01v, 02v and 03v for USD500m each and Series 04v and 05v for USD750m each.

All payments under these bonds, including initial placement, repayment of coupons and principal amounts, are executed in USD. VEB's obligations under the bonds rank equally with the claims of other senior unsecured creditors, except those of retail depositors which have a priority. However, retail deposits accounted for a negligible proportion of VEB's standalone balance sheet.

VEB's ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the Russian sovereign ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'), due to its sole ownership by the state, its status as a national development bank, the special legal regime, the directed nature of some operations and the significant amount of funding and capital provided by the state.