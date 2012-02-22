(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- German semiconductor designer Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG and its lenders have recently signed an amendment agreement and waiver to the credit agreement for its outstanding loans.

-- Furthermore, Lantiq's owner, private equity company Golden Gate Capital, has supported the group with an additional $130 million in capital over the past six months.

-- We are revising our outlook on Lantiq to positive from negative and affirming our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility that we could raise the rating in 2012 if Lantiq achieves sequential revenue growth and generates sustainable free cash flow.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Germany-based semiconductor company Lantiq Beteiligungs-GmbH & Co. KG to positive from negative. The 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit rating on Lantiq was affirmed.

At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on Lantiq's term loan. The recovery rating on this debt remains at '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The rating actions primarily reflect the positive impact of the amendment agreement and waiver on the group's liquidity profile. Furthermore, to support negotiations with lenders and improve the group's capital structure and liquidity, Lantiq's owner--private equity company Golden Gate Capital (GGC)--has provided the company with $130 million of additional capital over the past six months. The capital injection was used for general corporate purposes and to reduce the group's outstanding loan to $111 million from $192 million on Feb. 8, 2012.

Following the renegotiation, Lantiq has a significantly less onerous debt amortization and financial maintenance schedule than previously. Under the amendment agreement, the group has no debt repayments in fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2012, and about $13 million per year thereafter. In addition, the group has to comply with only two financial covenants: maintenance of a minimum cash amount and minimum EBITDA. The first test for the minimum EBITDA covenant is on Sept. 30, 2012. The interest margin on the outstanding term loan increases under the new agreement, depending on the group's EBITDA generation. Nevertheless, we anticipate lower interest payments in the future due to the reduced outstanding amount.

The ratings on Lantiq reflect our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged".

The group's current business risk profile is primarily constrained by what we see as Lantiq's relatively narrow product focus, concentrated customer and supplier base, operation in a highly competitive and volatile industry, and recently weak revenue and operating margins trends. Partly offsetting these factors are the company's strategy of not having inhouse manufacturing facilities, which minimizes capital spending requirements and moderates operating leverage. The group also benefits from its solid niche market positions.

The group's financial risk profile primarily reflects its leveraged capital structure and currently weak free cash flow generation, partly due to significant restructuring and carve-out-related expenses in fiscal 2011 and 2012. This is only partly offset by the demonstrated financial support of Lantiq's owner GGC.

Liquidity

We assess Lantiq's liquidity as "less than adequate," as defined in our criteria. This is primarily based on our view that Lantiq's sources of liquidity will cover its uses by about 1.1x in fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2012. Nevertheless, our liquidity assessment is highly sensitive to the group's ability to stabilize its revenue base in fiscal 2012 and carefully manage working capital needs. In addition, Lantiq has not yet reported financial results for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, or the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011.

In our current base-case forecast, we estimate liquidity sources in fiscal 2012 at about $130 million, primarily including surplus cash and capital injections from GGC in connection with the credit agreement amendment. We estimate Lantiq's liquidity needs in fiscal 2012 at about $120 million, primarily comprising debt prepayments as specified in the amendment agreement and capital expenditures, including carve-out-related investments. We understand from Lantiq's management that the debt prepayment was completed in February 2012 and that a substantial part of the capital expenditures occurred in the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011. We don't expect Lantiq to generate meaningfully positive funds from operations in fiscal year 2012, mainly because of significant restructuring costs, fees related to the amendment agreement, and carve-out-related investments.

In our base case, we expect Lantiq to have adequate covenant headroom (15%-20%) over the next 18 months.