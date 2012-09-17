(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 17 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' long-term issue

rating to the proposed issue of U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes by Bangkok

Bank Public Co. Ltd. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; axA+/axA-1). The notes will at all times

rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations of the bank, except for statutorily

preferred obligations.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011