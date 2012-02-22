(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have carried out a credit and cash flow analysis under
our recently published U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- We have lowered our ratings on the class B1a, C1a, C1c,
D1a, D1c, and E1c notes as a result of the application of our
new U.K. RMBS criteria.
-- Following our downgrade of the currency swap provider and
the application of our 2010 counterparty criteria, we have
lowered our ratings on the class A3a, A3c, M1a, and M1c notes.
-- Eurosail 2006-4NP is backed by nonconforming U.K.
residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding
Co., Preferred Mortgages, and Southern Pacific Mortgage.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit
ratings on all classes of Eurosail 2006-4NP PLC's notes. At the
same time, we have kept on CreditWatch negative our ratings on
the class A3a, A3c, M1a, and M1c notes, and removed from
CreditWatch negative our ratings on all other classes of notes
(see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our credit and cash flow
analysis of the most recent transaction information that we have
received (dated December 2011). Our analysis reflects our
recently published U.K. residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) criteria (see "U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions,"
published on Dec. 9, 2011). In addition, we have applied our
2010 counterparty criteria, given the recent downgrades of the
transaction counterparties (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6,
2010).
On Dec. 12, 2011, we placed our ratings on all classes of
notes in this transaction on CreditWatch negative due to our
recently updated U.K. RMBS criteria (see "Ratings On 764
Tranches In 119 U.K. RMBS Transactions Placed On CreditWatch
Negative After U.K. RMBS Criteria Update").
In our opinion, the collateral pool has exhibited relatively
stable performance over the past year. However, as we have seen
an increase in 90-120 day arrears to 2.75% from 2.56%, we have
projected arrears in our analysis. We have seen an increase in
unemployment rates since the previous year and, in our opinion,
2012 is going to be a challenging year for U.K. borrowers.
Credit enhancement continues to increase due to the
deleveraging of the transaction. In addition, the reserve fund
is fully funded and has not amortized. The transaction is
currently paying pro rata as the 90+ day arrears bucket is below
the trigger threshold for the transaction and the liquidity
facility has been drawn to cash.
After applying our updated U.K. RMBS criteria, our credit
analysis results show an increase in the weighted-average
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) for all rating levels except for
'AAA', and an increase in the weighted-average loss severity
(WALS) for each rating level due to the application of our
market value decline assumptions. The combined result is an
increase in the required credit coverage for each rating level.
Following our application of our recently updated U.K. RMBS
criteria, we have lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative
our ratings on the class B1a, C1a, C1c, D1a, D1c, and E1c notes.
We have also lowered to 'AA- (sf)' our ratings on the class
A3a, A3c, M1a, and M1c notes and placed them on CreditWatch
negative for counterparty reasons. These rating actions follow
our Nov. 29, 2011 lowering of our long-term counterparty rating
on the currency swap provider, Barclays Bank PLC, to
'A+' from 'AA-' (see "Barclays Bank PLC Ratings Lowered To
'A+/A-1' From 'AA-/A-1+' On Bank Criteria Change; Outlook
Stable"). When we apply our 2010 counterparty criteria, they cap
the highest rating in this transaction to the issuer credit
rating on the swap counterparty ('A+') plus one notch, as the
swap documents only reflect our previous counterparty criteria.
We have therefore placed these ratings on CreditWatch negative
for counterparty reasons, as we have not yet received
confirmation that the counterparty is posting collateral. These
ratings are no longer on CreditWatch negative for U.K. RMBS
criteria-related reasons.
We also consider credit stability in our analysis, to
determine whether or not an issuer or security has a high
likelihood of experiencing adverse changes in the credit quality
of its pool when moderate stresses are applied (see
"Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published on May 3,
2010).
For this transaction, we adjusted our WAFF by projecting an
arrears level for two scenarios based on the transaction's
historical performance. Based on this, our results show that the
maximum projected deterioration under moderate stress conditions
that we associate with each rating level for time horizons of
one year and three years are in compliance with our credit
stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability
Criteria," published on May 3, 2010).
Eurosail 2006-4NP is backed by nonconforming U.K.
residential mortgages originated by GMAC Residential Funding Co.
LLC, Preferred Mortgages Ltd., and Southern Pacific Mortgage
Ltd.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope
securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or
after Sept. 26, 2011.
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report
included in this credit rating report is available at
here.