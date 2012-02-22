(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Overview
-- Energie AG Oberosterreich, the dominant regional utility in the
Austrian State of Upper Austria, continues to show a solid operating and
financial performance, in our view.
-- We don't anticipate an increase in the company's debt in the medium
term.
-- We are affirming our 'A' rating on Energie AG.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assessment that Energie AG's business
and financial risk profiles will stay commensurate with the current rating
over the next two years.
Rating Action
On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A'
long-term corporate credit rating on Austrian multiutility Energie AG
Oberosterreich. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating affirmation reflects our view that Energie AG's credit profile is
commensurate with the 'A' rating. In addition, we anticipate that the company
will remain focused on its core business activities and maintain conservative
financial management over the medium term.
Energie AG has continued its solid operational and financial performance and
improved its key credit ratios. As of fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2011, the
ratio of adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt was 31.6% compared with
29.6% the previous year, and debt to EBITDA stood at 2.8x after 3.0x in fiscal
2010. The company reported EUR966 million of debt compared with EUR1,012 million
at the end of fiscal 2010, underpinning our positive view of the company's
conservative financial management.
In our opinion, the risk of an economic downturn this year has risen. In our
experience, weaker economic performance generally translates into weaker
operating and financial performance of utility companies, as electricity
demand is closely related to GDP growth. Despite increased economic risks, we
expect Energie AG's cash generation to remain relatively stable. This is
supported by the company's notable share of income from regulated power and
gas networks, as well as lower-risk water supply related activities. We also
understand that the company has significantly reduced the volume risk in its
industrial power supply contracts since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009.
We don't anticipate an increase of Energie AG's overall debt over the medium
term. We believe the company will continue to carefully manage its investment
levels and shareholder distributions according to cash generation from its
operations, as it has done over the past two years. We also understand that
the company has initiated discussions with its owners regarding a potential
capital increase to fund strategic projects related to its energy portfolio.
In our view, a potential capital increase would not have an immediate impact
on the ratings, as we assume that the funds will be used for investments in
group's core business areas.
We factor into our ratings on Energie AG the company's majority ownership by
the State of Upper Austria (AA+/Negative/A-1+). We assess Energie AG's
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'a-'. However, the rating benefits from
one notch of uplift owing to our view of a "moderate" likelihood that Upper
Austria would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Energie
AG in the event of financial distress. This is based on our assessment of
Energie AG's:
-- "Strong" link with Upper Austria, based on the state's majority
ownership of the company, which is anchored in the state law. Our view of a
"strong" link is unlikely to change over the medium term; and
-- "Limited" role for the government, although Energie AG provides
essential services in Upper Austria. This reflects that the company largely
operates in a liberalized energy market and that many of its services could be
provided by a private-sector company or another government-related entity.
Liquidity
We regard Energie AG's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria,
despite the company's considerable reliance on credit facilities that are not
contractually committed. However, even without these credit facilities, we
calculate that the group's liquidity sources should exceed its liquidity needs
by 1.5x over the next 12 months. This is primarily due to the large amount of
liquid investments the group holds on its balance sheet. As of Dec. 31, 2011,
the company had EUR327 million invested in low-risk funds that can be sold at
short notice. We consider Energie AG's liquid investments and generally
conservative financial management to be positive for its liquidity profile.