OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned preliminary credit ratings to Trucklease Compartment
No. 2's class A, B, C, and D fixed-rate notes.
-- The transaction will securitize a pool of truck and other auto-related
lease receivables.
-- This will be Albis the Leasing group's second public transaction
securitizing German lease assets.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to
Trucklease S.A. Compartment No. 2's up to EUR100 million class A, EUR9.0 million class B,
EUR15.7 million class C, and EUR9.0 million class D fixed-rate notes. At closing,
Trucklease Compartment No. 2 will issue EUR16.7 million* unrated subordinated notes (see list
below).
NL Mobil Lease GmbH, which belongs to Albis Leasing AG, initially originated
the assets. At closing, Gallinat-Bank, which is also part of the Albis Leasing
group, will sell the lease receivables directly to Trucklease Compartment No.
2, the issuer.
This is the Albis Leasing group's second public transaction securitizing
German lease assets. The transaction will securitize a revolving pool of lease
receivables that consists of leasing contracts for trucks, autos, auto-related
assets, and other assets. The assets backing the notes were extended to
commercial customers.
We believe the most relevant risks for the transaction are the credit risk of
the underlying lessees and the market-value decline risk of the vehicles
backing the residual value receivables. Because the transaction will be
revolving, our credit risk assessment also considered portfolio deterioration
through adverse migration, partially offset by certain portfolio limits. Our
analysis also took into account liquidity risk, commingling risk, tax risk,
and lease-termination risk.
Credit enhancement is provided by subordination and a cash reserve, which the
issuer can use to cure losses and temporary liquidity shortfalls. In addition,
an indemnity reserve, used to cover taxes and servicing fees, aims to protect
noteholders. A set-off reserve will be funded to cover potential set-off from
deposits. The cash reserve will be funded at closing through the issuance of
subordinated notes, with an amount equal to 2.3% of the initial note balance.
To assess lease-termination risk in the case of NL Mobil Lease's insolvency,
our analysis took into account whether sufficient cash would be available to
make payments to the insolvency administrator to encourage continuation of the
leases.
Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Negative/A-1) acts as account bank, deposit account bank,
and collection account bank in this transaction. We consider that exposure to
the counterparty is mitigated in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria
through downgrade/replacement language (see "Counterparty And Supporting
Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," publishe don Dec. 6, 2010).
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
