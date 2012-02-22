(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on France-based retailer Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A. (Casino; BBB-/Stable/A-3) are unaffected by the announced exceptional dividends of Mercialys, its real estate subsidiary, and the disposal of a part of its stake in this entity.

This is because we anticipate that Casino will maintain credit ratios in line with our expectations, namely adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt of 25% and adjusted net debt to EBITDA of up to 3.0x. We also anticipate that Casino will use the proceeds of the Mercialys transaction to reduce its net debt. In addition, we expect that Casino will benefit from the contribution of its increased stake in GPA and from the announced capital increase of its Thailand-based subsidiary Big C, after it receives approval by the board.

We understand that the proceeds of the Mercialys transaction, which is likely to close by year-end 2012, will result in a cash inflow of EUR800 million-EUR900 million. In our opinion, losing the majority of the voting rights of Mercialys will have no impact on our assessment of Casino's business risk profile, because Mercialys primarily manages shopping centers and not store premises.