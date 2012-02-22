(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 -

Overview

-- ERC Ireland Finance Ltd. (ERCIF), parent company of ERC Ireland Holdings Ltd. (ERCIH) and indirect parent company of Irish telecommunications operator eircom Group Ltd., has not made the coupon payment on its EUR350 million floating-rate notes (FRNs) due on Feb. 15, 2012.

-- Five business days have now elapsed after the scheduled due date. Under our criteria, we view this payment deferral as tantamount to a default.

-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit ratings on ERCIH and related companies to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC'.

-- We are also lowering our issue rating on ERCIF's EUR350 million floating-rate notes to 'D' (Default) from 'C'.

Rating Action

On Feb. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'SD' (Selective Default) from 'CC' its long-term corporate credit ratings on ERC Ireland Preferred Equity Ltd. (ERCIPE), ERC Ireland Finance Ltd. (ERCIF), and ERC Ireland Holdings Ltd. (ERCIH); together, the eircom group. These entities are the parent companies of leading Ireland-based telecommunications provider eircom Group Ltd. (not rated).

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on ERCIF's EUR350 million floating-rate notes to 'D' (Default) from 'C'. The recovery rating on these notes is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

In addition, we affirmed our 'CCC' issue rating on the senior secured debt issued by ERCIH. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '1', indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We also affirmed our 'C' issue rating on the floating-rate subordinated payment-in-kind notes issued by ERCIPE. The recovery rating on this debt remains unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default. At the same time, we affirmed our 'C' issue rating on ERCIH's second-lien term loan D. The recovery rating remains unchanged at '5', indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The downgrade follows ERCIF's delay in making the coupon payment on its EUR350 million floating-rate notes for more than five business days after the scheduled due date. The payment due date fell on Feb. 15, 2012, and the delay follows ERCIH's senior lenders exercising their rights to suspend payments by ERCIH and its subsidiaries of amounts that fund coupon payments on the floating-rate notes. The group is in the process of restructuring its balance sheet.

Under our criteria "Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings," published Dec. 23, 2010, we consider the extension of a payment maturity as tantamount to a default if the payment falls later than five business days after the scheduled due date. This is irrespective of any grace period stipulated in the indenture.

Although no updated information is available, we think that the eircom group's liquidity could be sufficient to make upcoming interest payments on the floating-rate notes. Nevertheless, we take a strict view of any payment deferral in accordance with our criteria outlined above. We consider an extension of a due payment of interest as equivalent to a debt restructuring below par by a distressed issuer, and therefore tantamount to a default.

We could lower the ratings on the eircom group to 'D', if the group fails to pay substantially all of its obligations under its current debt structure when these obligations fall due.

We will therefore examine the progress of the group's pending restructuring over the coming months. The restructuring will aim to remediate the group's balance sheet and ensure a sustainable capital structure. If and when the eircom group emerges from any form of reorganization, we will reassess the ratings, taking into account the factors that precipitated the default, as well as any gains from the reorganization process.