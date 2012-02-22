(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the notes from outstanding issuances of Langton master trusts programmes' at 'AAA'/Stable following a restructuring.

The notes are backed by UK mortgage loans originated historically by Alliance & Leicester plc (A&L) and Abbey National plc (Abbey) and, following the Part VII scheme effected in May 2010, mortgage loans originated by Santander UK plc (Santander; 'A+'/Stable/'F1'). Santander is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Santander SA ('A'/Negative/'F1')

The restructuring involves a refinancing distribution and Funding 1 repurchase distribution to redeem all outstanding notes from Langton Securities (2008-3) plc issuance, the A3, A4, A5, A6 tranches of Langton Securities (2008-1) plc and the A2, A3, A7 and A8 tranches of Langton Securities (2010-1) plc, and a reduction in the size of the trust property to approximately GBP27bn from GBP45bn as at the December 2011 investor report.

Following the restructuring the credit enhancement (CE) for the class A notes totals 17.27% for series 2008-1, 18.66% for the series 2010-1 and 19.41% for the series 2010-2 provided by the subordination of the unrated class Z notes, as well as fully funded issuer reserve funds for each issue outstanding.

The class A notes also benefit from a proportionate share of the Funding 1 reserve fund of GBP20.4m. Fitch did not take into account the Funding 1 reserve fund in the above CE levels.

In terms of performance, whilst arrears have shown an increasing trend over the past year, the percentage of loans that are in arrears by three months or more is still relatively low versus other master trust transactions, at 0.80% of the current outstanding collateral balance. In addition cumulative repossessions have been low to date, currently standing at 0.11% of the outstanding collateral balance.

The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings, prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash flow tests showed that the class A notes could withstand loan losses corresponding to the related stress scenarios without incurring any principal loss or interest shortfall and could retire principal by the legal final maturity.

