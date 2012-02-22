(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 22 -
Summary analysis -- Precision Castparts Corp. 22-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Oregon
Primary SIC: Aircraft engines
and engine parts
Mult. CUSIP6: 740189
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Aug-2010 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
02-Aug-2007 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
Rationale
The ratings on Portland, Ore.-based Precision Castparts Corp. reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' expectations that the company's credit protection measures and
liquidity--which are currently exceptionally strong--will remain appropriate for the ratings,
even with likely additional debt-financed acquisitions and the highly cyclical nature of the
company's core markets. Precision Castparts' leading niche positions in most of its markets,
some business diversity, efficient operations, and strong profitability and cash generation also
support the ratings. We characterize its business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its
financial risk profile as "modest" according to our criteria.