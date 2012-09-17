UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 17 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Banca Carige SpA ------------------------------ 17-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/B Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: T0894A
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Aug-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
10-Feb-2012 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
07-Dec-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
18-Oct-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB+/Negative/B
SACP bb
Anchor bbb
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +1
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +1
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Solid local franchise in Italy's Liguria region.
-- Funding profile supported by sizable and stable customer deposit base.
-- Efficiency in line with peers.
Weaknesses:
-- Modest capitalization.
-- Weaker-than-peer financial flexibility.
-- Lower-than-system average coverage of problem assets.
Outlook
Standard & Poor's outlook on Italy-based Banca Carige SpA (Carige) is negative, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade if we were to lower our ratings on the Republic of Italy (unsolicited, BBB+/Negative/A-2) or we anticipate that a further deterioration in domestic economic and banking industry conditions could weaken Carige's stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
We could revise the outlook to stable if we anticipate an improvement in economic and operating conditions for the Italian banking system, and a strengthening of Carige's capital and earnings position, as well a pronounced easing of asset quality deterioration trends.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- BICRA On Italy Maintained At Group '4', Economic Risk Score Revised To '5' On Increased Credit Risk For Italian Banks, Aug. 3, 2012
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts