Fitch has noted the administration of its largest tenant Neckermann AG (3.6% of total rents at H112) which will account for around GBP12.0m of rent roll (although there are bank guarantees covering the rental income until the end of 2012). In mitigation SEGRO has signed over GBP13.3m of new letting during H112. Given current market conditions, further tenant defaults are possible and the agency will continue to monitor lease collection terms and rent arrears by the group.

Downward pressure on the ratings could also be caused by non-renewal of leases (which leads to a substantially lower actual or projected Fitch-adjusted EBIT NIC below 1.7x); a worsening liquidity position (where Fitch's liquidity score on a one year basis for SEGRO falls below 1.5x ) or a significant increase in development activity. Further negative pressure could be exerted on the ratings where the group transfer more of its investment portfolio into non-recourse joint ventures (JVs). These JVs may adversely affect Fitch-adjusted EBIT NIC. The agency only takes into consideration 50% of the net income from JVs which are funded with secured debt, including restrictive covenants.

SEGRO had GBP619m of undrawn bank facilities and cash at June 2012. This is more than sufficient to fund the potential development programme of GBP85m in 2012 and 2013 and GBP71m of bank debt maturities in 2012 and 2013. Segro has no bond maturities until 2015, at which time a total of GBP260m of bonds mature. Average cost of debt is 5.1% (4.8% at December 2011) and 70% of debt is at fixed rates. With GBP198m of bonds having maturities in 2035 the weighted-average debt maturity is relatively long at 9.1 years, even for a capital intensive property group.

SEGRO has cautiously expanded its development programme with a total of 20 pre-let developments contracted or under construction at June 2012. The total current development programme is around GBP85m (capital expenditure to completion) and around GBP18.2m of annualised rental income of which 81% is pre-let. This is still modest in comparison with the mid 2000's, representing less than 3% of SEGRO's investment property portfolio at June 2012.

SEGRO is the UK's largest and one of Europe's largest, owners and operators of business and industrial space with over GBP4.8bn of property assets and GBP326m of rental income.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- Increased coverage ratios to EBIT NIC above 2.2x.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

-EBIT NIC falling below 1.7x on a sustained basis

-One year liquidity below 1.5x (committed undrawn facilities plus cash divided by debt maturities within one year plus committed capex within one year plus negative free cash flow).

-Leverage (Loan-to-value) above 55% over a sustained period (between 18 and 24 months)