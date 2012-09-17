We view capital adequacy as good. We expect retained earnings to be sufficient to support growth and gradually strengthen capital adequacy. Our capital assessment continues to be constrained by the high market and counterparty risks within its investment portfolio and the small size of the capital base.

Our view of competitive position also incorporates our assessment of moderately high economic and industry risks in Oman. This reflects the exposure of the country to natural catastrophes, the entry and effect of foreign players in the local market, and the relatively slow pace of economic development when compared to its Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) peers. These risk factors could limit OUIC's ability to meet our expectations of profitable growth.

OUIC is building a track record of successfully targeting and attracting clients in profitable segments. This is reflected in gross written premium (GWP) growth of 44% in 2011 and 25% year-on-year to June 2012. Profit before tax grew to Omani rial (OMR) 2.3 million to June 2012, compared with OMR1.4 million at year-end 2011. The company has a clear understanding of its preferred risks across all business lines, and differentiates its offering through its nationwide branch network, good relationships with intermediaries and banks, and an auto-servicing facility.

We expect OUIC to continue to develop its selective underwriting approach and growth strategy for non-life and life medical business. Under our base-case scenario, we expect GWP of around OMR35 million ($91 million) by year-end 2012 and at least 10% growth in 2013 to build greater scale and diversify its risk exposures.

We view OUIC's investments as constrained by local regulation. OUIC's investment portfolio is concentrated both in the Omani economy and in individual issuers, through equity holdings and bank deposits. This may expose the company to operational volatility, and we therefore view it as a relative rating weakness.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that a continuation of profitable growth could improve our assessment of OUIC's competitive position.

We could raise the ratings within the next 12-24 months if:

-- OUIC delivers profitable growth that we believe is sustainable, with combined ratios in line with our base-case forecasts.

-- Capital adequacy remains a rating strength.

We could revise the outlook to stable if:

-- OUIC significantly falls short of our base-case scenario expectations and fails to demonstrate sustainable growth and stable earnings; or

-- Capital adequacy weakens, which could result from sustained poor underwriting performance, depressed equity markets affecting the company's portfolio, or excessive business growth; or

-- Our assessment of industry risk weakens, which could reflect more aggressive pricing or more intense competition.