Industry demand and the pace of a possible recovery in NAV's market share are
difficult to estimate and could potentially lead to significant negative FCF if
economic conditions and customer confidence in NAV's strategy are worse than
anticipated. Industry data indicate NAV's market share declined in August. These
factors, together with the effectiveness and timing of NAV's transition to its
revised emissions technology, will be important in determining the company's
near-term financial position and any future rating actions.
Manufacturing debt/EBITDA increased materially to 5.7x as of July 31, 2012, and
above 7x adjusted for a new $1 billion term loan in August 2012. Leverage could
remain quite high through the next 12-18 months before NAV's revised engine
strategy and other potential changes to NAV's operations and strategy become
fully effective.
NAV's transition to SCR emissions technology (In-Cylinder Technology Plus, or
ICT+) involves execution risk related to integrating the technology with NAV's
engines, and with integrating Cummins' 15-liter engine in NAV's trucks. Much of
the transition should be completed by mid-fiscal 2013, but delays or
higher-than-expected costs could further pressure NAV's liquidity. This risk is
mitigated by the fact that NAV's heavy duty engines do not need to be
redesigned, with the exception of one sensor. Also, Cummins engineers are
co-located at NAV's facilities to assist with the process. This should benefit
NAV as Cummins has done similar work to integrate SCR technology for other
engine makers. NAV uses Cummins engines in some trucks sold to export markets.
Other risks include emissions credits which NAV estimates will be depleted in
2013 rather than 2012, partly due to lower-than-expected sales volumes, but a
gap in timing between depletion and full production of NAV's ICT+ engines could
hurt the company's market share and financial results, at least temporarily.
This is a particular concern in 10 states that use California Air Resources
Board (CARB) standards which do not allow the use of NCPs. In addition, NAV will
require approval by the EPA of its reconfigured emissions equipment.
NAV's $1 billion term loan provided additional liquidity while NAV implements
its revised engine strategy. A portion of the term loan proceeds were used to
repay $238 million outstanding under NAV's ABL facility which was simultaneously
reduced to $175 million. NAV's cash at July 31, 2012, adjusted to include the
term loan, was slightly more than $1.3 billion. This level of cash should be
sufficient to offset negative FCF through the end of fiscal 2012 and into early
2013 while providing an adequate cash cushion. However, NAV's FCF and liquidity
could be pressured by the second quarter of fiscal 2013 if industry demand for
trucks does not improve, the company's market share does not recover, or costs
for the engine transition are substantially larger than offsetting reductions
planned by NAV in product development and capital expenditures.
In order to rebuild its operating performance and preserve cash, NAV plans to
reduce capital spending, cut back on investments associated with NAV's global
expansion, and redirect product development to its engine strategy.
Restructuring should also help control NAV's cost structure over the long term,
including workforce reductions. NAV estimates these actions will reduce its cost
structure by $150 million-$175 million. Immediate benefits will be offset by
approximately $50 million-$75 million of restructuring charges.
Fitch could take a negative rating action if NAV's transition to SCR emissions
technology is delayed or requires substantial cash expenditures, or FCF does not
recover by early fiscal 2013. If sales volumes are low or margins remain
pressured, FCF could be impaired, making it difficult to fund capital
expenditures, pension contributions and higher interest expense associated with
the increase in debt. In addition, four investors have accumulated approximately
56% of NAV's common shares, which introduces uncertainty about long-term
operating and financial policies. The ratings could also be negatively affected
depending on the outcome of the SEC's investigation of the company's accounting
and disclosure practices.
Fitch could take a positive rating action if manufacturing FCF returns toward a
breakeven level by the beginning of fiscal 2013, NAV's new engine strategy is
implemented on time and at moderate cost, the company's market share begins to
recover, and leverage declines materially.
Manufacturing sales increased slightly during the first nine months of 2012, but
quarterly trends have been weakening through the year due to economic
uncertainty and customer concerns about NAV's engine strategy. NAV's heavy-duty
truck orders increased through the first quarter of fiscal 2012 but have since
declined, consistent with declines across the industry. Medium-duty truck orders
have also been weak. NAV's market share was 24% in the third fiscal quarter,
including heavy- and medium-duty trucks and buses, and remains well below the
peak level of 36% in 2009. Military sales have also fallen as U.S. defense
spending declines.
EBITDA as calculated by Fitch was slightly below break-even through the first
nine months of fiscal 2012. The loss reflects higher warranty costs, adjustments
of $353 million to pre-existing warranties, commodity costs for steel and
rubber, OPEB/drug benefit costs, and advertising expenses. Other charges include
restructuring and impairments, ongoing costs to integrate the engine and truck
businesses, and the relocation of NAV's headquarters. Margins have also been
negatively affected by lower military revenue (trucks and parts), lower engine
volumes in Brazil related to pre-buying in the year-earlier period ahead of
tighter emissions standards, and a transition to contract manufacturing by the
engine business in Brazil for one of its large customers (MAN).
NAV's manufacturing FCF is constrained by recurring pension contributions. NAV
estimates it will be required to contribute at least $141 million annually from
2013 to 2015. The estimate is lower than earlier estimates as a result of MAP-21
legislation passed in July 2012 which defers required contributions but does not
reduce the obligation. Any reduction in near-term contributions would lead to
higher contributions in subsequent years depending on future asset returns and
discount rates. NAV contributed $112 million during the first nine months of
2012 and expects to contribute $45 million in the fourth quarter. It also
expects to make OPEB contributions of $17 million in the quarter. NAV's net
pension obligations totaled nearly $1.8 billion (approximately 57% funded) at
the end of 2011.
The Recovery Rating (RR) of '1' for Navistar Inc.'s $1 billion term loan
supports a rating of 'B', three levels above NAV's IDR, as the loan can be
expected to recover more than 90% in a distressed scenario based on a strong
collateral position. The '5' RR for NAV's senior unsecured debt results in a
rating of 'CCC-', one notch below the IDR, and reflects poor recovery prospects
in a distressed scenario. An RR of '6' for the senior subordinated convertible
notes reflects a lower priority relative to NAV's senior unsecured debt.
The downgrades of NFC's IDR and bank facility rating reflect the direct rating
linkage between NFC and NAV, given their inter-related activities and the core
nature of NFC's business to that of NAV. Furthermore, the linkage reflects the
potential that under a severe stress scenario, NAV may seek to extract capital
and/or unencumbered assets from NFC.
Fitch views NFC's performance, asset quality and leverage levels as neutral to
NAV's rating. NFC's performance has not changed materially compared to Fitch's
expectations, but its financial profile is likely to be affected over the long
term by lower than expected volumes at NAV, and NFC's strong linkage to its
manufacturing parent. Profitability continued its slight decline in the nine
months ended July 31, 2012 due to the run-off of NFC's retail portfolio. Fitch
believes future profitability at NFC will be directly affected by the general
operating and financial condition of NAV, as well as the performance of the
wholesale receivables portfolio going forward.
Asset quality continues to improve and provisioning has declined as NFC focuses
on its wholesale portfolio, which historically has experienced lower loss rates
relative to the retail portfolio. Absent material dividends upstreamed to the
parent, Fitch expects NFC's leverage to improve and stay below historical levels
due to reduced overall financing needs. In June 2012, NFC completed a $501.6
million securitization and the proceeds were used to repay outstanding
borrowings on a previous securitization and a portion of its revolving bank
credit facility. In addition, NFC completed the refinancing of a $750 million
wholesale facility in August 2012. Fitch believes the refinancing of NFC's debt
facilities may help to mitigate potential near-term liquidity concerns at NFC.
Fitch believes NFC is core to NAV's overall franchise, and the IDR of the
finance subsidiary is directly linked to that of its ultimate parent due to the
close operating relationship and importance to NAV, as substantially all of
NFC's business is connected to the financing of new and used trucks sold by NAV
and its dealers. The relationship between NAV and NFC is formally governed by
the Master Intercompany Agreement. Also, there is a requirement referenced in
NFC's credit agreement requiring Navistar, Inc. or NAV to own 100% of NFC's
equity at all times.
As of July 31, 2012, Fitch's ratings cover approximately $3 billion of debt at
NAV, adjusted for the new $1 billion term loan and ABL repayment, and $2.3
billion of outstanding debt at the Financial Services segment, the majority of
which is at NFC.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings:
Navistar International Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from 'CCC+'/ 'RR5';
--Senior subordinated notes to 'CC'/'RR6' from 'CCC'/'RR6'.
Navistar, Inc.
--Long-term IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--Senior secured bank term loan to 'B'/'RR1' from 'BB-'/'RR1'.
Cook County, Illinois
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation
Project) series 2010 to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'.
Illinois Finance Authority (IFA)
--Recovery zone revenue facility bonds (Navistar International Corporation
Project) series 2010 to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'.
Navistar Financial Corporation
--Long-term IDR to 'CCC' from 'B-';
--Senior secured bank credit facilities to 'CCC-'/'RR5' from 'CCC'/ 'RR5'.