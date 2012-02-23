(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded JLOC 41, LLC's class D-2 notes due February 2015 to 'Dsf' and affirmed the remaining three notes at 'Dsf'. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:

JPY0* Class C-3 affirmed at 'Dsf'

JPY0* Class D-1 affirmed at 'Dsf'

JPY9m* Class D-2 downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

JPY0* Class D-3 affirmed at 'Dsf'

*as of 22 February 2012

The downgrade of the class D-2 notes to 'Dsf' reflects the writedown of the principal on the February 2012 payment date. The principal was written down after the servicer in December 2011 determined the provisional unrecoverable amount of a defaulted loan following the sale of all underlying properties. The servicer will determine the final unrecoverable amount after the loan borrower has been dissolved.

Fitch expects the transaction will be terminated within the next six months and does not expect Recovery Estimate on the class D-2 notes to be revised.

The ratings will be withdrawn within 11 months of the last defaulted rated tranche.

At closing in June 2008, the notes were ultimately secured by three underlying loans collateralised by 31 properties. After all the underlying loans defaulted, workouts have been effectively completed to date and no properties remain in the transaction.