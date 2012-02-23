(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposure trends
appeared to have stabilized, according to Fitch Ratings in a new
report. This is a possible indication of an emerging equilibrium
after several months of relatively large reductions in
allocations to eurozone banks.
MMF exposures to eurozone banks increased by 15% on a dollar
basis since end-December, driven by increased exposure to French
banks. Meanwhile, exposure to European banks outside the
eurozone remained steady at 22% of MMF holdings, while exposure
to banks in Australia, Canada and Japan declined modestly
relative to end-December.
'Previous reduction in exposure to eurozone banks was
largely driven by money funds' risk aversion. Looking ahead,
eurozone banks might have diminished appetite for this form of
funding, given both their adjustment challenges after last
year's pullback and heightened supervisory focus on these banks'
use of short-term dollar funding,' said Martin Hansen, Senior
Director.
In signs of continuing risk aversion, MMF holdings of
Treasurys and agencies remained elevated despite their
negligible yield, and an increasing share of exposure to
European banks was secured in the form of repurchase agreements.
The full report, 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European
Banks: Seeking a New Equilibrium', is available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. This is
the 11th in a series of Fitch reports tracking MMF portfolio
exposure to European financial institutions.
