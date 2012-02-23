(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - U.S. prime money market fund (MMF) exposure trends appeared to have stabilized, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report. This is a possible indication of an emerging equilibrium after several months of relatively large reductions in allocations to eurozone banks.

MMF exposures to eurozone banks increased by 15% on a dollar basis since end-December, driven by increased exposure to French banks. Meanwhile, exposure to European banks outside the eurozone remained steady at 22% of MMF holdings, while exposure to banks in Australia, Canada and Japan declined modestly relative to end-December.

'Previous reduction in exposure to eurozone banks was largely driven by money funds' risk aversion. Looking ahead, eurozone banks might have diminished appetite for this form of funding, given both their adjustment challenges after last year's pullback and heightened supervisory focus on these banks' use of short-term dollar funding,' said Martin Hansen, Senior Director.

In signs of continuing risk aversion, MMF holdings of Treasurys and agencies remained elevated despite their negligible yield, and an increasing share of exposure to European banks was secured in the form of repurchase agreements.

The full report, 'U.S. Money Fund Exposure and European Banks: Seeking a New Equilibrium', is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. This is the 11th in a series of Fitch reports tracking MMF portfolio exposure to European financial institutions.

