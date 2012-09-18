(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Shinhan Card's (SHC) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' and 'F2'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed SHC's Support Rating at '1'.

The ratings reflect Fitch belief of an extremely high propensity for support for SHC from its sole owner, Shinhan Financial Group (SFG). The latter is South Korea's third-largest financial group by assets, with Shinhan Bank (SHB) as its flagship bank. As a result, the IDRs of SHC are directly impacted by changes to SHB's ratings.

As a core subsidiary of SFG, SHC is important to the group's business model. It contributes 25%-30% of SFG's net profit, much higher than its 7% share of the group's consolidated total assets. Moreover, SHC has a slightly larger customer base than SHB.

Fitch expects SHC's underlying profitability to weaken significantly in the medium-term in view of a deteriorating operating environment for Korea's credit card companies since 2011. The agency estimates the new merchant fee scheme announced by South Korea's regulator in July 2012 will shave 15% off SHC's net profitability. Increasing use of debit/check cards for which the merchant fee rate is just 1% (versus 1.9% for credit cards) would also undermine profitability. The agency also expects SHC to grow its card loans and cash-advance businesses to partly offset the adverse impact of the new merchant fee scheme change.

SHC reported an operating return on assets of 4.2% (excluding gains from the sale of VISA shares) in H112, compared with 4.5% in 2011 (excluding gains from the sale of BC Card shares).

SHC's credit card receivable quality was adequate at end-H112, with a delinquency (one-month overdue) rate of 2.7% (system-wide: 2%), including re-structured loans. Provision coverage was high at 262% (including provisions booked in retained earnings). SHC has been more prudent than its peers, particularly since the global credit crisis in 2008. Risky assets (cash-advance, card-loans, and revolving) as a share of its total credit card receivables have declined 7.6% over the three and a half years to end-H112 (system-wide: 5.3% decline).

Nevertheless, Fitch expects SHC's receivable quality to continue deteriorating due to the weakening debt servicing ability of South Korean households. In addition, SHC's headline delinquency ratio could further weaken as an increasing number of creditworthy customers switch to debit/check cards.

As with other monoline credit card operators, SHC is reliant on wholesale funding, making it vulnerable to capital market volatility. However, SHC's debt maturity is reasonably well spread with an average maturity of two years at end-H112. SHC also benefits from liquidity support from SFG and SHB.

SHC had a tangible common equity ratio of 25% at end-H112. Given that SHC is SFG's cash generation source, Fitch expects SHC's dividend pay-out ratio to remain high at 50%-60%. The agency expects SHC to maintain its regulatory capital adequacy ratio above 20%.

SHC is South Korea's largest credit card operator, accounting for about 22% of the system's total credit card transaction volume in 2011. Its cardholders number 15.3 million and represent about 90% of South Korea's potential customer pool.