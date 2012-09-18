UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea-based Jeju Bank's (Jeju) ratings and simultaneously withdrawn them as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Jeju.
The rating actions of Jeju are as follows:
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; rating withdrawn
Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F2'; rating withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'; rating withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '2'; rating withdrawn
