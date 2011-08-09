(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)

Aug 9 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all five tranches of Claris Finance (Claris) 2007 and 2008. The Outlook on Claris 2007's class C notes remains Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The Negative Outlook on the class C notes reflects Fitch's concern over the current pipeline of potential defaults in the upcoming payments given the high arrears ratio. Further defaults are expected to cause more reserve fund draws which could put pressure on the credit enhancement levels for the Class C tranche.

Claris 2007 comprises loans originated by three banks, Veneto Banca, Banca di Bergamo and Banca Meridiana. This transaction is currently performing worse than most other Fitch-rated Italian RMBS deals, with arrears reaching 2.8% of the current portfolio as of May 2011 whilst the cumulative default ratio stood at 3.2% of the initial portfolio balance in the same period. As a result, there has been continued reserve fund usage (at 65.4% of its target amount as of May 2011) as the transaction provisions for defaulted and delinquent loans (defined as loans in arrears for approximately eight months or more). Despite the poor performance and the reserve fund draws, Fitch believes the level of credit enhancement provided by the reserve fund and three unrated Class D tranches, is adequate to maintain the current ratings.

Claris 2008's underlying assets were originated by Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Intra. Claris 2008's collateral comprises residential and commercial mortgage loans, which made up 40.5% of the portfolio at close. Claris 2008's performance has been weaker than Claris 2007's, with three-months plus arrear levels at 3.6% of the outstanding collateral balance. Although the reserve fund has also been utilised for provisioning for defaulted and delinquent loans, Fitch has affirmed the ratings on the class A and B notes due to the strong credit support available to the tranches. The agency expects further reserve fund draws to occur in the upcoming payment dates. However their impact on the credit enhancement levels for the class A and B notes is expected to remain limited.

The rating actions are as follows:

Claris Finance 2007 S.r.l. :

Class A (ISIN IT0004189160) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN IT0004189178) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN IT0004189186) affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Negative

Claris Finance 2008 S.R.L.

Class A (ISIN IT0004380694): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN IT0004380702): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

