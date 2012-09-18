Under a 30-year project agreement structured under the private finance initiative (PFI), ProjectCo is financing the design, construction, and operation of new accommodation facilities for about 4,000 desk spaces of the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), at Benhall, Cheltenham, on behalf of the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs (FCA). GCHQ is the intelligence agency in the United Kingdom (U.K.; AAA/Stable/A-1+, Unsolicited Ratings). It has a statutory responsibility to provide intelligence to U.K. government departments and military commands, and plays an essential role in supporting the U.K. government's security, defense, foreign, and economic polices.

To date, the project has operated in line with Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' expectations and has incurred minimal performance or availability deductions.

The underlying 'A' rating reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the following key credit strengths:

-- The project has governmental political support due to GCHQ's strategic importance and role in the U.K. government's security, defense, foreign, and economic polices.

-- The project has an availability-based revenue stream, with no volume or market exposure. The payment mechanism is benign, although the performance tests are very stringent. The performance and availability deductions are passed through to the operating contractor, although since the project's start of operations in 2003, they have been negligible. The project incurred performance deductions in May 2012 due to temperature issues in the computer room, which have now been resolved. However, the temperature control system now needs to be tested to prove its efficiency for future performance.

-- ProjectCo retains a lower level of operational risk than typically seen in PFI projects. The cost and performance risks of the facilities management and building fabric capital replacement obligations have been passed through to experienced subcontractors, G4S Integrated Services (UK) Ltd. (G4S) and Carillion Construction Ltd. (CCL), respectively. GCHQ retains responsibility for key operational and information technology risks. The recent latent construction defects are all being closely monitored, with CCL undertaking repair and maintenance works under its latent defects liability, expiring in 2013. GCHQ and ProjectCo considered as serious a power failure due to a software fault in June and July 2012. Although it resulted in minor deductions, the parties have now dealt with the issue and continue to monitor it closely.

-- The contractual risk is mitigated by parent and third-party support provided to both subcontractors, including a guarantee from G4S Regional Management (UK & I) Ltd. (G4S Ltd.) and a bank-issued letter of credit. Such support is more robust than that seen on other PFI projects.

-- A high level of spare capacity and redundancy is incorporated into the project. The building has been designed and constructed as a very robust structure, with numerous built-in emergency backup systems. The subcontracts' pricing is commensurate with the higher-than-average risk related to service delivery under high performance standards.

These strengths are offset by the following weaknesses:

-- Due to the facility's highly specialist and sensitive nature, the service delivery requirements are higher than those on other PFI projects.

-- The project's pool of potential employees is constrained due to stringent staff vetting requirements.

-- Due to the changing demands of the security services, and the closure of the site at Oakley, the project faces more variations than most other PFI transactions. Implementation of variations could potentially disrupt service provision to GCHQ and lead to tensions between the parties. To date, however, a significant number of variations have been executed with no detrimental effect on the provision of services or relationships among project participants.

-- The project has an aggressive financial structure, characterized by high debt levels (a 90% senior debt to equity and mezzanine split) and a back-ended amortization profile, where 61% of the bonds mature in the last 10 years of its life, and 30% in the last five years. Based on the latest financial model dated September 2012, we currently forecast the forward-looking contractual annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) at a minimum of 1.20x in March 2013 and an average of 1.36x (excluding the last six months of the concession). Without interest income, and according to our criteria, the ADSCR is 1.18x minimum in March and September 2013 and 1.32x on average.

-- Due to the lack of an insurance premium risk-sharing mechanism with GCHQ, the project is exposed to the volatility of the insurance markets. Although a severe increase in premiums could put pressure on the project's financial profile, the project is robust on the basis of insurance stress tests.

Liquidity

As of June 30, 2012, the project held GBP29 million in the following reserves:

-- GBP16.2 million in the debt service reserve account;

-- GBP3.7 million in the maintenance reserve account;

-- GBP8.0 million in the change of law reserve; and

-- GBP1.1 million in the mezzanine debt service reserve account.

The project's policy is not to hold any free cash reserves, and not provide for working capital. The allowed working capital shortfalls are bridged using deposits from the change of law reserve for about 30 days in each semiannual period. The reserve is rebuilt and fully funded ahead of each distribution date in order to allow full distributions (including subordinated debt service) to take place.

As per our new criteria, we undertake a Counterparty Dependency Assessment (CDA) to assess the creditworthiness of counterparties that are material and cannot be easily replaced without significant time or cash flow implications. (For further details, see "Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology," published on Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

We view the government offtaker, the FCA, as irreplaceable. However, it has a CDA equal to that of the government of the U.K. and so poses no constraint to the project. In our view, there is no need to assign CDAs to CCL and G4S as these counterparties meet the requirements of replaceability and availability of credit enhancement.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the underlying rating reflects our anticipation of the project's continued stable operations, as demonstrated since 2003. We could lower the underlying rating if the project's financial profile weakens compared to the current forecast; if the project becomes exposed to the financial consequences of latent construction defects post 2013; or if the relationship between the parties weakens, for example as a result of FCA adopting a cost-saving approach.

Given the fixed nature of revenues and the limited room for cost reductions, we do not envisage raising the underlying rating in the medium term.

The stable outlook on the insured rating reflects the outlook on the rating of the bonds insurer, AGE, and we will revise it in line with any changes we make to the rating or outlook on AGE.

