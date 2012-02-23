(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded J-CORE12 Trust's class E trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due February 2014, and revised the Outlook on class D TBIs to Stable from Negative. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS securitisation. The rating actions are listed below.

JPY0.2bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.78bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

JPY1.23bn* Class E TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; Recovery Estimate 25%

*as of 22 February 2012

The Class A and B TBIs were fully redeemed at the payment date in February 2012.

The downgrade of class E reflects Fitch's view that this class is unlikely to be redeemed in full given the available funds in the transaction.

The affirmations of class C and D TBIs are based on Fitch's expectation that available funds are sufficient to redeem these classes in full. The Outlook change on class D TBIs reflects this and the fact the transaction is now mostly backed by cash. Previously, the Negative Outlook on class D TBIs reflected the sensitivity of this class to any additional significant downward revision in recovery prospects from the collateral properties. There are now no more collateral properties underlying the transaction.

In its analysis, the agency also has taken into account a nominal principal reduction event as defined in the transaction documents. Fitch notes that while this means the principal amount used to calculate dividends may be less than the current balance of each of the TBIs, the available funds in the transaction are sufficient to pay even the dividend amounts that would be due without the event, in addition to principal repayment of the class C and D TBIs. Fitch has also taken into consideration that a reduction of the dividends, if any, would not be attributed to insufficient funds and would not constitute a breach of any contractual obligations on these classes.

The TBIs were issued in May 2007 and the transaction was initially collateralised by three loans and one TMK bond, ultimately backed by 47 commercial real estate properties. The transaction is now backed by cash in the trust and one defaulted loan with no collateral properties. Once the final recovery is determined by the servicer with respect to the defaulted loan, the transaction will be terminated.