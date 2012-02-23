(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded J-CORE12 Trust's class
E trust beneficiary interests (TBIs) due February 2014, and
revised the Outlook on class D TBIs to Stable from Negative. The
transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The rating actions are listed below.
JPY0.2bn* Class C TBIs affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.78bn* Class D TBIs affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook revised
to Stable from Negative
JPY1.23bn* Class E TBIs downgraded to 'Csf' from 'CCsf';
Recovery Estimate 25%
*as of 22 February 2012
The Class A and B TBIs were fully redeemed at the payment
date in February 2012.
The downgrade of class E reflects Fitch's view that this
class is unlikely to be redeemed in full given the available
funds in the transaction.
The affirmations of class C and D TBIs are based on Fitch's
expectation that available funds are sufficient to redeem these
classes in full. The Outlook change on class D TBIs reflects
this and the fact the transaction is now mostly backed by cash.
Previously, the Negative Outlook on class D TBIs reflected the
sensitivity of this class to any additional significant downward
revision in recovery prospects from the collateral properties.
There are now no more collateral properties underlying the
transaction.
In its analysis, the agency also has taken into account a
nominal principal reduction event as defined in the transaction
documents. Fitch notes that while this means the principal
amount used to calculate dividends may be less than the current
balance of each of the TBIs, the available funds in the
transaction are sufficient to pay even the dividend amounts that
would be due without the event, in addition to principal
repayment of the class C and D TBIs. Fitch has also taken into
consideration that a reduction of the dividends, if any, would
not be attributed to insufficient funds and would not constitute
a breach of any contractual obligations on these classes.
The TBIs were issued in May 2007 and the transaction was
initially collateralised by three loans and one TMK bond,
ultimately backed by 47 commercial real estate properties. The
transaction is now backed by cash in the trust and one defaulted
loan with no collateral properties. Once the final recovery is
determined by the servicer with respect to the defaulted loan,
the transaction will be terminated.