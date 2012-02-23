(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 23 -
Summary analysis -- Urban Renewal Authority 23-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Dec-2010 AAA/-- AAA/--
23-Dec-2008 AA+/-- AA+/--
Rationale
The rating on Urban Renewal Authority (URA) reflects our view that there is an
"extremely high" likelihood that the government of Hong Kong (Special
Administrative Region) (HKSAR; AAA/Stable/A-1+, cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to URA in the event of financial
distress. The long-term corporate credit rating on URA is equalized with the
long-term issuer credit rating on HKSAR as a result.
We consider URA to be a government-related entity (GRE) due to HKSAR's 100%
ownership and the authority's policy role. In our view, the likelihood of
extraordinary government support is "extremely high" because URA has an
"integral" link to the government and plays a "very important" role. URA is
the statutory board in charge of redeveloping old and dilapidated urban areas
in Hong Kong. It is one of Hong Kong's key land suppliers for development of
residential and commercial properties. The government closely supervises URA,
and the authority's strategy and business plan are aligned with HKSAR's
development and social objectives.
URA's strong business risk profile and minimal financial risk profile support
its 'aa-' stand-alone credit profile. The stand-alone credit profile reflects
URA's role as a leading supplier of urban land in Hong Kong, the authority's
minimal debt, strong liquidity, and flexibility. URA's large capital
commitments for land acquisitions and redevelopment of urban areas, growing
capital expenditure and working capital needs for non-revenue and less-revenue
generating projects, and its volatile cash flows due to a lengthy development
process and the cyclical property development business moderate these
strengths.
In our view, URA will continue to benefit from government control over land
supply in Hong Kong. We believe the authority's land bank will keep attracting
developers looking to replenish their development pipeline. This is despite
our base case expectation that property prices will correct moderately in
2012. In our view, low interest rates, albeit rising, and a limited supply of
new housing should continue to support the residential property market.
Nevertheless, Hong Kong is susceptible to external shocks and volatile
liquidity flows, which could materially impact property demand.
We expect URA to continue to benefit from low land costs because it has locked
in land costs for its key development projects, particularly the Kwun Tong
redevelopment project. URA's ability to optimize development areas provides it
additional flexibility to lower land costs. Continued financial and other
assistance from HKSAR also helps URA maximize operational efficiency. These
incentives include tax exemptions, waivers of land premiums, inclusion of
public land in redevelopment projects, and support for infrastructure
improvements.
We expect URA to maintain its minimal debt position in the fiscal year ending
March 31, 2013 (fiscal 2013). The authority's cash flows are likely to weaken
somewhat compared with the past two years due to its large development outlays
that exceed proceeds from the tendering of land use rights. We anticipate that
URA will use its substantial cash on hand to fund this cash flow gap without
requiring external funding via borrowings. The authority's total borrowings
are therefore not likely to materially increase from that of the previous
fiscal year. Its borrowings will mainly comprise an issuance of Hong Kong
dollar (HK$) 1.5 billion senior unsecured notes and small debt drawdowns from
its US$1 billion medium-term notes program. In our base-case scenario, we
expect the authority's ratio of debt to capital at less than 10% in fiscal
2013.
Liquidity
URA's liquidity is "strong," as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity
assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:
-- We estimate that URA's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by 1.5x
or more in fiscal 2013. We believe the excess liquidity will more than cover
the authority's currently outstanding borrowings of about HK$1.7 billion.
-- Liquidity sources for fiscal 2013 include surplus cash on hand,
projected cash flow from operations, and committed undrawn banking facilities
secured by the authority. URA's cash and bank balances were in excess of HK$7
billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.
-- Liquidity uses include planned capital expenditure, working capital
and other funding needs for non-revenue generating projects, and general
operational expenses.
-- We expect net sources of liquidity to remain positive even if EBITDA
declines 30%. URA has no restrictive financial covenants on its outstanding
bonds and loans.
-- In our view, URA has strong financial flexibility, a good standing in
capital markets, and good banking relationships. In addition to the
medium-term note program, the authority has secured a good amount of
unutilized banking facilities to enhance its liquidity.
Outlook
The stable outlook on URA reflects the outlook on the rating on HKSAR, given
our expectation of an "extremely high" likelihood of government support. The
outlook also reflects our expectation that URA will maintain its conservative
financial management and strong financial position with minimal debt leverage
while undertaking large capital projects or acquisitions.
The movement of the rating on URA depends on the rating on HKSAR. A downgrade
of HKSAR would lead to a downgrade of URA. In addition, we could lower the
rating on URA if the authority's stand-alone credit profile weakens due to:
(1) a significant change in the authority's strategy of self-funding and a
weakening of its strong financial position due to significant non-revenue
generating projects; (2) a sustained increase in leverage--that is more than
we expect--as a result of land acquisitions and development expenditure; (3)
weaker financial performance and cash flows than we expect; or (4) weaker
operational and financial support from the HKSAR government.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008