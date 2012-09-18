UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Sept 18 Amlin plc (Amlin)
* Moody's downgrades Amlin's subordinated debt ratings to Baa3 from Baa2 and the insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) of Amlin Lloyd's syndicate 2001 to A2 from A1. The A2 IFSR on Amlin AG has been affirmed. The outlook for all ratings is stable.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts