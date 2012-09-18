(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The new issue includes numbers as of 1 September 2012, as well as changes made during August and since the beginning of the year.

The Datawatch covers 100 Russian banks, selected based on size and whether they are rated by Fitch, which together accounted for 87% of the banking system at end-8M12. Fitch has sourced data from the banks' statutory (RAS) accounts filed with the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) and published on the regulator's web site (cbr.ru), converted this into a convenient format and presented key numbers in the summary spreadsheets. The conversion is made according to Fitch's methodology, which involves IFRS-like classification of certain items and as a result some figures may differ somewhat from banks' published RAS accounts as of the same date.

For more information about the Datawatch report, key differences between RAS and IFRS accounts, and a summary of the recent (7M12) trends identified by Fitch based on the regulatory data, see 'Russian Banks Monthly Datawatch' report dated August 2012 at www.fitchratings.com. Fitch will provide written commentary to complement the monthly data publications on a quarterly basis.

