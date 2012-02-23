(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed SCUF - DA Program Sept 2010-02, an ABS transaction, as follows:

INR602.4m purchaser payouts affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended to small businesses by Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF, 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable). As of 5 December 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled INR308.4m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR510.2m.

According to the payout report of 5 December 2011, there were no loans delinquent by over 90 days past due, and 44% of the original pool balance remains outstanding.