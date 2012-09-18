(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 18 - Fitch Ratings expects no impact on DB Advisors' 'M2+' Asset Manager Rating following Deutsche Bank's announcements on its future asset management strategy. DB Advisors is the brand name for the institutional investment management activities of the Deutsche Bank group ('A+' /Stable/'F1+'). The rating covers DB Advisors' Frankfurt-based investment activities.

Deutsche Bank clarified its future strategic positioning in asset management on 11 and 12 September. It announced the establishment of an integrated business unit Asset and Wealth Management that combines all of its global asset management activities including private wealth management, the passive business previously managed in its Corporate Banking and Securities division and other third party alternative businesses. More specifically it has formed an integration project to merge the institutional with the insurance asset management business. On 17 September Deutsche Bank also announced the new members of the unit's executive committee.

Fitch sees DB Advisors Asset Manager Rating backed by the established operational platform, solid risk management and the already tight cooperation with the retail business, managed by DWS in Frankfurt which serves as a solid base for the insurance asset management business integration. Fitch particularly highlights the shared research platform that connects most businesses worldwide. The agency also notes Deutsche Bank management's reiterated focus on the importance of the German market.

Given that DB Advisor's institutional business has been established over several decades, envisaged changes will not impact the DB Advisors' 'M2+' Asset Manager Rating in the short-term assuming staff stability, while longer-term it may benefit from further synergies.

DB Advisors now needs to leverage on the renewed commitment towards its institutional clients and market growth opportunities as outlined in Fitch's press release on the affirmation of the asset manager rating on 17 July 2012 (see "Fitch affirms DB Advisors at 'M2+'" dated 17 July 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).

DB Advisors is managed by two legally separated entities: Deutsche Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH, which provides the legal framework for managing Spezialfonds, and Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH, which provides advisory and management services for foreign segregated accounts. At end-Q212, DB Advisors managed total assets of EUR109.7bn and employed 179 staff.

Asset manager operations in the 'M2' category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and investment management failure.