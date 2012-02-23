(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Althaf Shoes Private Limited's (Althaf) 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The National Long-Term rating has been withdrawn as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage, and the instruments ratings have been withdrawn as the loans have been paid in full. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of Althaf.

Fitch has withdrawn Althaf's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR98.0m fund-based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'; ratings withdrawn

- INR28m non-fund based working capital facilities: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2+(ind)'; ratings withdrawn