Feb 23 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on Lonking Holdings Ltd. (BB/Stable/--; cnBBB-) are not affected by the company's recent profit warning. That's because our rating already factors in some cyclicality in the Chinese construction machinery industry and volatility in the company's margins and earnings. In addition, we believe that Lonking's moderate debt leverage and strong market position in wheel loaders offset the risk of a reduced operating margin.

For 2011, we expect Lonking to have maintained an EBITDA margin of more than 15%, a ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 2x-2.5x, and a ratio of total debt to total capital of less than 50%, after factoring in the decline in profit. The rating could come under pressure if the company's profitability deteriorates further or its debt rises beyond our expectation in 2012.

On Feb. 22, 2012, Lonking said that its net profit for 2011 would be lower year over year because of: (1) increased operating costs due to monetary tightening and inflation; and (2) lower margins, given its reduced risk exposure to excavators.