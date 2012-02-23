(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 23 -

Overview

-- We believe that a series of natural catastrophes in 2011 have weakened the capitalization of NKSJ Group.

-- We are lowering the rating on SJ Singapore to 'A' from 'A+' and removing it from CreditWatch after a similar action on its parent company.

-- The stable outlook reflects the outlook on Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. and SJ Singapore's strategic importance to the group.

Rating Action

On Feb. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term financial strength rating on Sompo Japan Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. to 'A' from 'A+' and removed it from CreditWatch with negative implications, where it was placed on Nov. 22, 2011. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Rationale

The downgrade on Sompo Japan Insurance (Singapore) (SJ Singapore) follows a similar action on its parent, Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. (Sompo Japan; A+/Stable/--) (see "Ratings Lowered On Insurers Of MS&AD Insurance Group And NKSJ Group; Outlooks Stable," published Feb. 22, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Sompo Japan is a core subsidiary of the NKSJ group.

The downgrade on NKSJ Group reflects our view that the group's capitalization has deteriorated as a result of losses caused by a series of catastrophic events in 2011. We believe the group's capitalization will only recover slowly over the next two years even if there are no major catastrophes or market deterioration. NKSJ Group announced on Jan. 27, 2012, that the group's net losses from Thailand's floods would amount to JPY101.3 billion, an increase of more than three-fold from its former loss estimate of JPY29.1 billion in November 2011. We believe that these flood-related losses, combined with losses from the natural catastrophes in 2011, have weakened the group's risk-based capitalization. Even if the group can rebuild its capitalization over the next two years through stabilized earnings, risk reduction, and capital enhancement, in our view, its capitalization is not likely to recover to the level seen in March 2011.

The rating on SJ Singapore reflects the company's strategic importance to the Sompo Japan group's business strategy in Asia. The insurer receives strong explicit support from Sompo Japan through a net-worth-maintenance agreement, under which the parent guarantees its policyholders' liabilities. The rating also reflects SJ Singapore's satisfactory stand-alone financial profile.

Outlook

The stable outlook on SJ Singapore reflects the outlook on the ratings on Sompo Japan, given the explicit support SJ Singapore receives from its parent company, and its strategic importance to the group.

We may raise the rating on SJ Singapore if we raise the rating on Sompo Japan and the strategic importance to the group is maintained. We may lower the rating if the strategic importance to the wider group wanes. However, we view this as a remote possibility.